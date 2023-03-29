WooSox to Thank Fans with "Loyalty Points" for Rising Sales in Tickets, Merchandise, Events, and Corporate Partnerships

March 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Worcester Red Sox News Release







The Worcester Red Sox today announced a new gesture of gratitude for the support from their fans. The WooSox led all 120 clubs in Minor League Baseball with 546,955 tickets sold in 2022, and ticket sales are ahead of last year's pace, as are merchandise sales, Polar Park Special Events, and Corporate Partnerships.

WooSox Rewards Members will receive double points for each home game attended after Opening Weekend in April. The WooSox face the Columbus Clippers (Cleveland Guardians) April 11-16 and the Scranton/Wilkes-Barre RailRiders (New York Yankees) April 25-30.

On "Double Point Wednesdays" (April 12 & April 26), members will receive 80 points, up from 40, and at the other 10 games, Members will receive 40 points, up from 20.

"We have been overwhelmed by the passion, happiness, and loyal support shown in the Heart of the Commonwealth and the neighboring cities and towns," said WooSox President Dr. Charles A. Steinberg. "We love Central Mass, and Central Mass loves baseball. 'Loyalty points' are a small gesture of gratitude."

Ticket sales are 15 percent higher than at this point last year, merchandise sales are 45 percent higher, events sales are 27 percent higher, and corporate partnerships sales have already broken the MiLB record that the department set last season.

"We cannot thank our fans enough for their support of these future Red Sox stars, but we will continue to try," Steinberg said. "Larry Lucchino and I appreciate the dedication of our front office and game-day personnel, who recognize how essential it is to be kind, warm, friendly, knowledgeable, hospitable, helpful, and proactive to create the ideal fan experience."

WooSox Rewards Members automatically earn points just for attending games. In addition, members earn one point for every dollar spent at the WooSox Team Store (in person or online) and at Polar Park concessions. To receive points through merchandise or concessions purchases, fans can take their receipt to the new WooSox Rewards World Headquarters on the First Base Plaza or email [email protected].

The program has more than 14,000 members.

"We intend to make WooSox Rewards a staple at the WooSox," Steinberg said.

The WooSox' total attendance in their first two years was 894,711, and the club expects to welcome its 1 millionth fan to Polar Park in late April or early May.

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.