Syracuse Mets Announce 2023 Opening Day Roster

March 29, 2023 - International League (IL) - Syracuse Mets News Release







SYRACUSE, NY - The Syracuse Mets have announced their 2023 Opening Day roster. The 28-man roster features the top two prospects in the New York Mets' organization, four of New York's top eight prospects, and 19 players with Major League experience.

Catcher Francisco Álvarez leads a talented group of prospects on Syracuse's roster. Álvarez is the top-ranked player in the Mets' organization and the third-ranked prospect in all of baseball, according to MLB Pipeline. The 21-year-old hit a career-high 28 home runs in 2022 between Double-A Binghamton, Triple-A Syracuse, and the New York Mets.

Infielders Brett Baty and Mark Vientos return to Syracuse after spending time with the team in 2022. Baty was named the 2022 Mets Minor League Player of the Year, is the second-ranked prospect in New York's system, and the #21 player in all of baseball, per MLB Pipeline. The 23-year-old hit .364 in six games with Syracuse last season before a promotion to New York where he hit a pair of homers in 11 games. During spring training this year, Baty hit .325 in 23 games. Vientos was named an International League Post-Season All-Star in 2022 with 24 home runs, 16 doubles, 72 RBIs, and a .280 batting average in 101 games with Syracuse. The 23-year-old was promoted to New York for the last month of the season. Vientos also had a strong spring with seven extra-base hits, 11 RBIs, and a .278 batting average in 23 games. Entering 2023, Vientos ranks as the Mets' eighth-best prospect, according to MLB Pipeline.

Infielder Ronny Mauricio is in Triple-A for the first time. Mauricio spent all of 2022 with Double-A Binghamton where set career highs with 26 home runs, 26 doubles, and 89 RBIs. During the offseason, Mauricio played in the Dominican Winter League where he was named the Most Valuable Player with a .287 batting average, 15 doubles, two triples, five home runs, and 31 RBIs in 46 games. The 21-year-old is rated by MLB Pipeline as the sixth-ranked prospect in New York's organization.

In addition to top prospects, Syracuse's roster also features Major League experience. Infielders José Peraza (618 games), DJ Stewart (195 games), Danny Mendick (151 games) and Jonathan Araúz (68 games) have all spent multiple seasons in the Majors. Catcher Michael Perez (199 games) also brings Big League experience to Syracuse.

Syracuse's pitching staff provides added depth for New York. RHP Tylor Megill is slated to start Opening Day for Syracuse. The 27-year-old has pitched in 33 games for New York over the last two seasons, including as the New York Mets' Opening Day starter last season. Reliever LHP T.J. McFarland leads Syracuse with 351 Major League appearances and 472.1 MLB innings pitched. The 33-year-old has appeared in at least 16 MLB games in each of the last ten seasons and at least 28 appearances in eight of the last ten years. Starter LHP Joey Luchessi returns for a full season after undergoing Tommy John surgery in June 2021. Luchessi made eight rehab appearances across three Mets minor league affiliates in 2022. The 29-year-old ranks second on the team with 337.2 innings pitched in 70 appearances. RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (71 appearances / 188 innings pitched) and RHP Jeff Brigham (53 appearances / 79.2 innings pitched) are other Syracuse pitchers with more than 50 career MLB appearances.

The Syracuse Mets open the 2023 season on Friday, March 31st in Worcester, Massachusetts against the Red Sox at 4:05 p.m. Syracuse's home opener is Tuesday, April 4th at 2:05 p.m. at NBT Bank Stadium against the Rochester Red Wings. Individual game tickets, season tickets, Flex Plans, and Flex Plan Plus Plans are all available now. The Onondaga Coach Ticket Office is open Monday-Friday 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for the 2023 season in-person, over the phone at 315-474-7833, or online anytime at SyracuseMets.com.

Below is a listed breakdown of Syracuse's 2023 Opening Day Roster:

Top 30 Prospects (MLB Pipeline)

-Catcher Francisco Álvarez (1st)

-Infielder Brett Baty (2nd)

-Infielder Ronny Mauricio (6rh)

-Infielder Mark Vientos (8th)

-RHP José Butto (15th)

-RHP Grant Hartwig (29th)

New York Mets' 40-Man Roster

-RHP Jeff Brigham

-RHP José Butto

-LHP Joey Lucchesi

-RHP Tylor Megill

-Catcher Francisco Álvarez

-Infielder Brett Baty

-Infielder Danny Mendick

-Infielder Mark Vientos

Players with Major League Experience

-RHP Jeff Brigham (53 games)

-RHP José Butto (1 game)

-LHP Joey Lucchesi (70 games)

-LHP T.J. McFarland (351 games)

-RHP Tylor Megill (33 games)

-RHP Humberto Mejia (8 games)

-RHP Denyi Reyes (3 games)

-RHP Bubby Rossman (1 game)

-RHP William Woods (2 games)

-RHP Jimmy Yacabonis (71 games)

-C Francisco Álvarez (5 games)

-C Michael Perez (199 games)

-IF Jonathan Araúz (68 games)

-IF Brett Baty (11 games)

-IF Danny Mendick (151 games)

-IF José Peraza (618 games)

-IF/OF DJ Stewart (195 games)

-IF Mark Vientos (16 games)

-OF Khalil Lee (13 games)

TOTAL: 19 Players - 1,869 games

• Discuss this story on the International League message board...





International League Stories from March 29, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.