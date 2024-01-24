IronPigs Charities, Presented by Air Products, Awards $71,500 in Community Grants to 26 Organizations

Allentown, Pennsylvania - IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, the philanthropic branch of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs, is excited to announce the 26 recipients of the 2024 community grants.

The grants totaled $71,500 and were provided to the following organizations in support of educational and recreational programs for youth in the Greater Lehigh Valley, especially those in underserved populations or those who are differently abled.

"IronPigs Charities is thrilled to announce the recipients of the 2024 Community Grants," said IronPigs Charities Director Anne Culhane. "These grants are a testament to our commitment to empowering youth in our community and fostering initiatives that promote recreation and education. We are excited to work with these 26 nonprofits to help them empower and enrich the lives of those they serve.

IronPigs Charities, presented by Air Products, has now donated $1,349,809 in cash grants since 2007. Combined with charitable contributions from the IronPigs, the two organizations combined have now provided $2,359,019 in total cash grants overall since their inception in 2007.

In addition to Community Grants, IronPigs Charities also funds Facility Grants each spring for local youth sports programs. Facility Grant applications will be available by early February and can be received by contacting IronPigs Charities.

Below is a full list of the 26 recipients of the 2024 Community Grants:

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Lehigh Valley: Sports Buddies Mentoring Program

https://www.bbbslv.org/

Boys & Girls Club of Allentown: Triple Play at Cumberland Gardens

https://www.bgcallentown.org/

Boys & Girls Club of Bethlehem: Triple Play - Smart Girls and Boys 2 Gentlemen

https://bgcob.org/

Camelot for Children: Camp Camelot 2024

https://camelotforchildren.org/

Cancer Support Community of the Greater Lehigh Valley: 2024 Kid Support

https://www.cancersupportglv.org/

CAT - Coalition for Appropriate Transportation: CAT Youth Holiday Bikes

https://lvcat.org/

Community Bike Works: Earn a Bike

https://communitybikeworks.org/

CONCERN Professional Services for Children, Youth and Families: Support for Easton Outpatient Clinic

https://www.concern4kids.org/

Emmaus Aquatic Club: Allentown School District Outreach Swim Program

https://www.emacswimlessons.org/

Girls on the Run Lehigh Valley: 2024 Program Scholarship Initiative

https://www.gotrlehighpocono.org/

Greater Valley YMCA: Youth Sports and Recreation Programs

https://www.gv-ymca.org/

ICan Shine Inc: iCan Shine Bike Camp

https://icanshine.org/

Joseph H. Firth Youth Center: Educational Field Trips

https://www.firthyouthcenter.com/

Lehigh Valley Center for Independent Living: Fishing and Fun in the Park

https://lvcil.org/

Memorial Library of Nazareth and Vicinity: Come Out and Play!

https://www.nazarethlibrary.org/

Mikayla's Voice: 2024 Tri for Inclusion

https://www.mikaylasvoice.org/

Mindful Child Initiative: Mindfulness Education in Allentown School District Elementary Schools

https://themci.org/

Minsi Trails Council - Boys Scouts of America: Day Camp Assistance

https://www.minsitrails.org/

Northeast Community Center: 2024 NECC Summer Camp Sports

https://neccbethlehem.org/

Northern Lehigh Recreation Authority: Bulldog Blast Wellness Program

https://www.northernlehighrec.org/

Parkland Community Library: Stretch and Grow

https://www.parklandlibrary.org/

Sanctuary at Haafsville: PawsAbilities Program Support

https://www.thesanctuarypa.org/

Third Street Alliance for Women & Children: Learning Center Summer Program

https://thirdstreetalliance.org/

Via of the Lehigh Valley: 2024 Camp Via

https://www.vianet.org/

Whitehall Township Public Library: Let's Move in Libraries

https://www.whitehallpl.org/

Wilson Area LINCS Family Center: Summer Recreational Playground Program

https://www.lincsfamilycenter.org/

IronPigs Charities is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization, the cornerstone of the Lehigh Valley IronPigs' commitment to the Lehigh Valley community and is presented by the Air Products Foundation.

