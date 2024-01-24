Mud Hens 2024 Promotional Schedule Is Here

A promo schedule you have to see to believe.

Fireworks, concerts, and giveaways, oh my! Another season of Mud Hens baseball is almost here, and we're going to make it one to remember. Our 2024 promotional schedule is filled with fun giveaways, exciting theme nights, and amazing postgame entertainment that you won't want to miss.

Fun events taking place all summer long.

We're keeping the fun rolling all summer long with these great events.

-Hens & Hounds Nights | Bring your four-legged friend to Fifth Third Field on Tuesdays starting May 28.

-Hensville Live | Enjoy our postgame concerts in Hensville Park on Fridays and Saturdays starting May 31. Our summer line up will be announced soon.

-Fireworks | We'll be lighting up the sky after every Saturday game, June 1 - September 7.

-Happy Hour Tastings | Join us for one (or all) of our beverage tastings this season. We'll be sampling beer, bourbon, wine, and more! A full list will be announced soon.

-Family Days | Bring the whole family out to the ballgame on Sundays starting June 2. Kids will love our inflatable theme park and running bases after the game.

Theme nights you just can't miss.

We're bringing back several fan favorite theme nights along with some new ones too. Here are just a few you're sure to enjoy.

-Girls Nights Out | Fridays, May 31 and August 23

-Harry Potter: Back to Hogwarts™ | Saturday, August 10 - Sunday, August 11

-Marvel's Defenders of the Diamond™ / Marvel Super Hero™ Night | Fridays, June 14 and August 9

-Boots & Baseball Country Weekend | Friday, June 28 - Saturday, June 29

-Christmas Vacation in July Weekend | Friday, July 19 - Sunday, July 21

-Margaritaville Weekend| Friday, July 26 - Saturday, July 27

-Star Wars Night | Saturday, August 24

-Rock-n-Roll Weekend | Tuesday, July 2 - Wednesday, July 3

-Kids Takeover Day | Sunday, July 28

-Halloween at Fifth Third Field | Saturday, September 21

-And more!

Giveaways you'll be talking about.

There's nothing better than a Mud Hens giveaway! Take a look at all the things you could leave Fifth Third Field with this season. From pickleball paddles to golf towels, we'll have something for everyone this season.

-Fins & Feathers Beanie | Saturday, March 30

-Kids Sunglasses | Saturday, June 15

-Pickleball Paddles | Wednesdays, June 26 and September 18

-Kids Water Bottle | Sunday, July 28

-Boot Koozie | Friday, June 28

-Straw Hat | Friday, July 26

-Golf Towel | Sunday, June 16

-Youth Football | Sunday, September 8

-Trick-or-Treat Bucket | Saturday, September 21

-And more!

Home for the holidays.

Celebrate mom, dad, America, and Labor Day too at Fifth Third Field. You'll want to be here for these special celebrations.

-Opening Day (an unofficial Toledo holiday) | Friday, March 29

-Easter Sunday | Sunday, March 31

-Mother's Day | Sunday, May 12

-Father's Day | Sunday, June 16

-Independence Day | Tuesday, July 2 - Wednesday, July 3

-Labor Day | Monday, September 2

