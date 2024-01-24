2024 Reds Caravan to Make Stop at Louisville Slugger Field Friday, January 26

LOUISVILLE, KY -The 2024 Cincinnati Reds Caravan kicks off Monday, Jan.22 featuring five tours making stops in Ohio, Indiana, Kentucky and West Virginia over six days.

The annual event provides fans of all ages the opportunity to interact with current and former players, top prospects, broadcasters and members of the Reds front office staff.

The Caravan will make a stop at Louisville Slugger Field on Friday, Jan. 26 from 6:00-8:00 p.m. E.T. as part of the South Tour.

Scheduled to appear on the South Tour: Major League pitcher Buck Farmer, infield prospect Sammy Stafura, infield prospect Carlos Jorge, former pitcher Ron Robinson, Reds/Bally Sports broadcaster Jim Day, Reds President & COO Phil Castellini and Senior Vice President & General Manager Brad Meador.

All Caravan fan stops are free and open to the public, and one lucky fan at each stop will win two tickets to the 2024 Opening Day game on Thursday, March 28 at 4:10 pm E.T. vs. the Washington Nationals.

At each fan stop, the groups will field questions and sign autographs while time allows.

Appearances and schedules are subject to change. Visit reds.com/caravan for up-to-date information and schedules.

