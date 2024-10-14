IronPigs Announce Promotional Slate for Illumination

Allentown, Pennsylvania - The Lehigh Valley IronPigs are excited to announce the promotional calendar for Illumination at Coca-Cola Park, running from November 15th, 2024 thru January 4th, 2025, presented by Service Electric.

The 44-night event will take place nightly from 6-9pm and feature over ONE MILLION holiday lights. Every 15-20 minutes, a dazzling synchronized music and light show will take place featuring a breathtaking display where the stadium lights come alive in harmony with the holiday music.

Parking at Illumination is free thanks to Roto-Rooter. In addition to special promotions, Illumination features daily activities as well such as: Photos with Santa presented by St. Luke's Children's Hospital, photos with Elsa presented by Lehigh Valley Reilly Children's Hospital, The Grand Tree (30-foot tall Christmas Tree) presented by Historic Hotel Bethlehem and Letters to Santa/Coloring Area presented by Just Born.

Other attractions at Illumination (requiring purchase) will feature on-field heated Igloos presented by PenTeleData, Fire Pits with S'mores kits, and riding Santa's Polar Express train! Illumination will also feature a Holiday Marketplace for holiday shoppers. Vendors interested in reserving space to sell during Illumination should contact the IronPigs at Illumination@ironpigsbaseball.com.

In addition to the lights, the IronPigs have a full slate of promotions, theme nights, giveaways and more lined up for the entire holiday season. The preliminary promotions calendar for Illumination is listed below. All promotions and dates are subject to change.

Tickets can be purchased now by going to illuminationlv.com Ticket Sales are limited for each night of Illumination and guests are encouraged to purchase in advance. Day of event ticket prices will also increase $2 per ticket. In addition to heated Igloos which seat up to 10 guests, indoor Nutcracker Suites are on sale allowing guests the opportunity to enjoy a holiday-themed all-you-can-eat menu for groups of 30 or more.

Illumination Promotions

November 15, 2024

Opening Night: Come celebrate the first night of Illumination!

November 17, 2024

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

November 23, 2024

Winter Beanies Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 500 adults 18 & over)

November 24, 2024

Crayola Experience Tickets Giveaway presented by Crayola (First 500 kids 12 & under)

December 2, 2024

Cookie Cutters Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 3, 2024

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

December 4, 2024

Trapper Hat Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 5, 2024

Christmas Karaoke: Get into the holiday spirit by belting out your favorite holiday tunes with Christmas Karaoke!

Winter Beanies Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 6, 2024

Cookie Cutters Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 7, 2024

Let it Snow: Experience Illumination with a true winter feel as we make it snow at Coca-Cola Park!

December 8, 2024

Ugly Sweater Night: Wear your best, or worst, holiday sweater!

Ugly Sweater Replica Jersey Giveaway (First 500 kids 12 & under)

December 9, 2024

Gingerbread House Competition: Compete in our first-ever gingerbread competition - open to all ages!

Crayola Experience Tickets Giveaway presented by Crayola (First 500 kids 12 & under)

December 10, 2024

Holiday Ornaments Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 13, 2024

Swifty Christmas presented by QNB Bank: Celebrate the holidays Eras-style with festive music, friendship bracelet swaps, and magical holiday vibes!

December 14, 2024

Pajama Party: Get cozy and take in the lights show by dressing up in your favorite PJs to take a stroll thru Illumination!

Grinch Appearance

December 15, 2024

Fill Santa's Sleigh: Help spread holiday cheer by filling up Santa's sleigh! IronPigs Charities will donate all toy donations to local children in need.

December 16, 2024

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

Holiday Ornaments Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 17, 2024

Hawaiian Christmas: Make it a tropical holiday and pop on a lei, as Illumination goes on Island Time with a Hawaiian theme!

Hawaiian Lei Giveaway

December 19, 2024

Christmas Vacation Night: Have a night out - Griswold family style, with plenty of hijinks in store!

December 20, 2024

A Christmas Story Night presented by Fellowship Community: Don't shoot your eye out with a Christmas Story Night! Come live out a holiday classic movie under the lights at Illumination.

December 24, 2024

Christmas Eve: Start your new holiday tradition and join us for a magical Christmas Eve celebration filled with festive cheer, heartwarming moments and holiday joy!

December 27, 2024

Winter Beanies Giveaway presented by Service Electric (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 28, 2024

Trapper Hat Giveaway (First 500 adults 18 & over)

December 30, 2024

Lights & Leashes: Guests are welcome to bring their dogs to enjoy the holiday lights!

December 31, 2024

New Years Eve Celebration: Come ring in the New Year with fireworks at Illumination! Fireworks begin at 8pm.

January 3, 2025

Winter Cocktail Tasting: Come taste our Winter Cocktail line up and vote for the best drink at Illumination. Each guest will receive (6) tasting tickets to use on their choice from our cocktail menu.

