Comets Claim All-American Women's Baseball Classic Title at DBAP

October 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

DURHAM, NC - Amira Hondras delivered a two-run single in the eighth inning to lift the Comets to the All-American Women's Baseball Classic Title, an 8-5, extra inning victory over the Peaches at Durham Bulls Athletic Park on Sunday afternoon.

The Comets held a 5-1 lead into the bottom of the sixth before the Peaches rallied to tie the game. Peaches shortstop Mia Valcke drove a two-run triple to deep right-centerfield to score two runs, trimming the deficit to 5-3. Then the Peaches, down to their last out, tied the game on a throwing error to force extra innings.

The Comets and Peaches finished round-robin play with identical records of 2-1. The Peaches defeated the Comets 2-1 on Saturday in pool play.

In the third place game, the Belles defeated the Blue Sox 4-1.

The Classic standings and results from the eight-game tournament are listed below.

All games were live-streamed and are available on replay, with links listed below.

The All-American Women's Baseball Classic, held in conjunction with the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League (AAGPBL) and American Girls Baseball (AGB), featured four teams comprised of the top women's baseball players from around the world, ranging in age from 15-50. Rosters included current and former members of the U.S., Canadian, Australian, Puerto Rican, and Mexican National Teams.

The four teams represented the four original AAGPBL teams of 1943: the South Bend Blue Sox, Racine Belles, Kenosha Comets, and Rockford Peaches. The event highlighted women in all aspects of sports, from umpires to coaches and production crew to broadcasters.

Pool Play Standings:

Peaches 2-1 (Advance To Title Game)

Comets 2-1 (Advance To Title Game)

Belles 1-2 (Advance To 3rd Place Game)

Blue Sox 1-2 (Advance To 3rd Place Game)

Results :

Friday, October 11

4pm - Racine Belles (5) vs. Kenosha Comets (8)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-belles-vs-agb-comets-138565

7pm - Rockford Peaches (10) vs. South Bend Blue Sox (0)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-peaches-vs-agb-blue-sox-138566

Saturday, October 12

10am - South Bend Blue Sox (1) vs. Kenosha Comets (2)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-blue-sox-vs-agb-comets-138567

1pm - Racine Belles (6) vs. South Bend Blue Sox (11)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-belles-vs-agb-blue-sox-138568

4pm - Kenosha Comets (1) vs. Rockford Peaches (2)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-comets-vs-agb-peaches-138569

7pm - Rockford Peaches (1) vs. Racine Belles (17)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-peaches-vs-agb-belles-138570

Sunday, October 13

11am - Blue Sox (1) vs. Belles (4)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-belles-vs-agb-blue-sox-138783

1:30pm - Comets (8) vs. Peaches (5)

https://www.mlb.com/video/agb-peaches-vs-agb-comets-138730

