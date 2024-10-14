Bisons Saddened to Learn of the Passing of Buffalo Baseball Hall of Famer, Bob Miske

October 14, 2024 - International League (IL)

Buffalo Bisons News Release







The Buffalo Bisons organization is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of longtime baseball scout and member of the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame, Bob Miske. The team expresses its deepest condolences to Bob's family and friends and everyone he shared his love and passion for the game of baseball with.

A native of Amherst, NY, Miske worked for the Los Angeles Dodgers, the New York Yankees and the Seattle Mariners organizations during his time as a scout. He began his career with the Dodgers in 1964 and spent 30 years with Los Angeles. During his career, he received two World Series rings for the Dodgers' championships in 1981 and 1988. He then spent eight years with the Yankees from 1994-2001 where he received his third World Series ring for New York's 1998 title. After seven years with the Mariners, 2002-2008, Miske returned to the Yankees in 2009.

In 2014, Miske was inducted into the Buffalo Baseball Hall of Fame. It was the same year he celebrated his 50th year in the game of baseball.

Miske was also inducted to the Mid-Atlantic Scouts Hall of Fame (2000), the Professional Baseball Scouts Hall of Fame (2010), the Western New York Baseball Hall of Fame (2000) and the Greater Buffalo Sports Hall of Fame (2004). Miske was a 1961 graduate of the University of Buffalo where he was captain of the baseball team (1959-1960) and MVP of the basketball team (1960, 1961). He was an Eastern College Athletic Conference Scholar Athlete in 1961 and was inducted in the UB Hall of Fame in 1984.

