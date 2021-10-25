IronBirds Bolster Front Office in Preparation for the 2022 Season Campaign

The Aberdeen IronBirds, Advanced-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles, are proud to announce new promotions and new hires as they begin their first off-season as a full-season minor league club. Previously a member of the short-season Single-A New York-Penn League, the IronBirds were promoted to the High-A East league for 2021 and subsequent years to compete in the 3rd tier of affiliated minor league baseball. The IronBirds play home games at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, entering its 20th season of IronBirds Baseball in 2022.

The IronBirds are promoting multiple staff from within their ranks. Justin Gentilcore is now Director of Ticketing, Skye Truss is promoted from Operations Intern to Operations and Merchandise Manager, Andrew Spanos is now Senior Account Executive, and Tyler Weigandt is now the Director of Communications, from Senior Marketing Manager. General Manager Jack Graham had to say of the promotions, "Combining for over 15 years of sports industry experience, these staff members are building the future of IronBirds Baseball. We are proud to promote from within and make sure that the local community has a consistent team to turn to here at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium."

In addition to promotions, the IronBirds count multiple recent new hires. Becca Ashman, a native of Havre de Grace, MD, is now Events Manager, helping local businesses, non-profits, organizations, and private groups rent Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium for non-IronBirds events. Jessica Benson of Bel Air is an Account Executive working with local residents and businesses to find the right ticket package to come out and enjoy all the IronBirds action through the 2022 season and beyond. Mattie Wilson from Crofton, Maryland, is the new Partnership Activation Coordinator, and Bel Air resident Brekke Autry is the new Director of Corporate Partnerships; Brekke and Mattie will be helping local businesses and organizations promote themselves to the IronBirds audience of loyal baseball fans. Graham added "It is exciting to bring on new, local talent to bolster our ranks, and build on the success that Harford County has helped us to achieve in our time here. I know these folks are eager to contribute to a proud tradition of high-quality customer service and the opportunity to grow our business and our community."

Inquiries about the IronBirds 2022 campaign, including remaining job openings (full time and internships), the opportunity to renew or buy new season tickets, business marketing partnerships at Leidos Field at Ripken Stadium, or the chance to use the park for non-IronBirds events, should be directed to the IronBirds at (410) 297-9292, or by visiting IronBirdsBaseball.com to learn more. The IronBirds will play 66 games in 2022, starting on Tuesday, April 12th, and concluding the regular season Sunday, September 4th.

