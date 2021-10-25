2022 BlueClaws Tickets Now on Sale

JERSEY SHORE, NJ - It's never too early to plan for a summer of fun! 2022 BlueClaws ticket packages, group outings, and hospitality outings are now on sale, with Opening Night set for Friday, April 8th.

Ticket Packages

BlueClaws ticket plans range from five game mini plans to full season tickets.

Season Tickets include the same great seat at every game, the biggest savings on tickets, our Never-Waste-a-Ticket program, exclusive VIP experiences, and much more.

5 & 10-Game Membership Plans include tickets to the best games, and theme nights of the year, complementary tickets to Opening Night, plus dinner and dessert at each game, with a hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream. Plus, members each receive two tickets to The Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood, at each game as well.

Thirsty Thursday Club membership includes 10 undated tickets valid at Thursday home games. These tickets can be used in any denomination (for example, all 10 at one game or one at 10 different games).

The Slugger is our five-game plan for seniors. Just $65, it includes tickets to five top Thursday games of the season plus members eat free at those games!

Group Outings

Over 100,000 fans enjoy BlueClaws baseball with a group each year! Whether it's a family party, a business outing, a civic group, church, non-profit, or other type of organization, the BlueClaws have an outing for your group.

Luxury Suite outings include 20 tickets in your own private, climate-controlled suite, wait service, indoor/outdoor seating, TV, and a panoramic view of the game.

Boardwalk Bundle tickets are our most popular group offering and include a game ticket, hot dog, soda, and novelty ice cream plus a boardwalk game ticket for The Boardwalk, presented by Toyota World of Lakewood.

Fundraiser Outings are great for organizations looking to earn money for a specific program or cause.

Group Experiences are available for groups too, including pre-game parades, our Future BlueClaws program (run out for the National Anthem with the BlueClaws players), ClawStars (play catch on the field after the game), pre-game dance performances or demonstrations, National Anthem, God Bless America, and Take Me Out to the Ballgame performances, and more.

Hospitality Outings

The BlueClaws have several hospitality outings that include a buffet during the game.

RWJBarnbas Health Champions Club is a triple-box party suite located on the Suite Level at FirstEnergy Park that accommodates groups of at least 50 with both indoor and outdoor seating, plus TV and bar service.

Party Decks are located on the suite level and are both open-air and under-cover with TV, bar service, and more for groups of at least 50.

Picnic Outings are located on both the first and third base concourses in seating that was re-vamped prior to the 2019 season. Picnic outings are for groups of at least 24.

Contact the BlueClaws

Fans can call into a representative at 732-901-7000 option 3 or fill out an information request form BlueClaws.com.

The 2022 BlueClaws schedule includes 66 home games at FirstEnergy Park, 15 against the Brooklyn Cyclones (Mets) and18 against Hudson Valley Renegades (Yankees). Opening Night is set for Friday, April 8th against the Aberdeen IronBirds (Orioles). The BlueClaws will also be home on both Father's Day (June 19th) and Independence Day (July 4th).

