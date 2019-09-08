Iowa Wins in Extras, Forces Game Five

September 8, 2019 - Pacific Coast League (PCL) - Iowa Cubs News Release





DES MOINES, IA - The Iowa Cubs (2-2) beat the Round Rock Express (2-2) by a final score of 5-4 in 11 innings, Saturday at Principal Park. Game 5 of the PCL Semifinals will be at 12:38 p.m., Sunday at Principal Park.

Round Rock got the scoring started in the third inning, taking a 2-0 lead on a throwing error and a Jack Mayfield single. Cristian Javier kept the I-Cubs off the board for the first four innings, striking out the side in each of the first three.

Iowa broke through in the fifth inning, tying the game on a Johnny Field double and a Donnie Dewees triple to knock Javier out of the game.

The I-Cubs took their first lead of the game in the home sixth, getting a solo home run from Jim Adduci. Jhonny Pereda added to the lead, doubling to score Trent Giambrone.

Righty Matt Swarmer kept the Express off the board after the third, tossing six total innings, allowing just those two runs on five hits. He struck out four and walked one in his outing.

The Express tied the game in the top of the eighth inning, when Mayfield and Taylor Jones each singled in a run. The game remained tied until the bottom of the 11th, when Ralph Garza walked the bases loaded full of I-Cubs. With one out, Phillip Evans hit a sacrifice-fly to right field to send Field home and take the game in extra innings.

POSTGAME NOTES:

- Iowa scored its first four runs all on extra-base hits -- two doubles, a triple, and a solo home run.

- All nine of Round Rock's hits were singles, marking the first game of the series they have not record an extra base-hit.

- Each team had double-digit strikeouts; Iowa struck out 18 times, while Round Rock whiffed 10 times.

- Tonight marked the third game of the series that has gone into extra-innings, with each game decided by one run.

Iowa and Round Rock meet for the fifth and final game of the series at 12:38 p.m. Sunday at Principal Park. Whoever wins this game will head to the PCL Finals and take on the winner of Las Vegas and Sacramento. For more information and tickets, visit www.iowacubs.com.

• Discuss this story on the Pacific Coast League message board...





Pacific Coast League Stories from September 8, 2019

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.