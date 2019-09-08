Cubs Top Express 5-4 in Dramatic 11-Inning Game Four

DES MOINES, Iowa - After falling 0-2 in the American Conference Championship Series, the Iowa Cubs (2-2) forced a game five with a 5-4 extra-inning victory over the Round Rock Express (2-2) on Saturday night at Principal Park. Round Rock battled back from a late deficit to tie the game but could not produce the necessary hits to secure the series victory.

Round Rock RHP Ralph Garza (0-1, 1.42) suffered a tough-luck loss after a solid 3.2-inning appearance out of the bullpen. In his longest outing of the year, Garza surrendered only one run on one hit while fanning four Cubs batters. On the winning side, Iowa RHP Dillon Maples (1-1, 16.20) struck out the side in his 1.0-inning performance.

Round Rock broke through a two-inning pitcher's duel to take an early 2-0 lead in the third. CF Ronnie Dawson and RF Chas McCormick each notched base hits before LF Drew Ferguson grounded into a forceout that erased McCormick at second. On the play, I-Cubs SS Zach Short committed a throwing error that allowed Dawson to score the game's first run. Moments later, SS Jack Mayfield singled in Ferguson from second to up the lead.

The Express held off Iowa for one inning, but the home team eventually broke through in the fifth. Short led off the frame with a walk that was quickly doubled home by CF Johnny Field. One out later, LF Donnie Dewees tripled to drive in the game-tying run.

The next inning, 1B Jim Adduci broke the tie with a leadoff home run. RF Trent Giambrone followed the shot with a walk and then quickly hustled home on a double off the bat of DH Jhonny Pereda.

Facing a 4-2 deficit, Round Rock's offense came to life in the eighth. McCormick, Ferguson, Mayfield and 1B Taylor Jones got things started with four consecutive singes to score a pair and level the score, this time at four.

After the foes exchanged a blank 9th and 10th innings, the I-Cubs walked off Round Rock with one out in the 11th. A series of three consecutive walks loaded the bases for 3B Phillip Evans, who hit a sacrifice fly into deep right field to settle the final score at 5-4.

Round Rock and Iowa battle in a win-or-go-home game five on Sunday afternoon. The determining series finale is set to feature Express RHP Forrest Whitley (0-0, 0.00) against Cubs RHP Trevor Clifton (0-0, 0.00). First pitch at Principal Park is slated for 12:38 p.m.

