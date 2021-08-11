Iowa Wild Signs Forward Kris Bennett to a One-Year, Two-Way AHL Contract

DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today the American Hockey League (AHL) club has signed forward Kris Bennett to a one-year, two-way AHL contract.

Bennett, 25 (1/6/96) played in nine AHL games with the Stockton Heat in the 2020-21 campaign and registered two assists in his rookie season. Before turning pro, the 5-foot-11, 190-pound forward spent three seasons with the University of New Brunswick in USports Canadian college hockey. With the Reds, Bennett scored 47 goals, 66 assists for 113 points in 89 college contests. He was named to the USports Second All-Star team twice (2017-18 & 2019-20) was a USports champion in 2018-19 and earned USports Rookie of the Year in 2017-18.

The Brampton, Ont. native played junior hockey in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL) for parts of five seasons for the Saginaw Spirit. With the Spirit, Bennett tallied 57 goals, 57 assists for 114 points in 195 career OHL games and served as alternate captain during the 2016-17 season.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

