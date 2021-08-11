Wolves Sign Goaltender Dylan Wells

GLENVIEW, Illinois - The Chicago Wolves announced Wednesday they have signed goaltender Dylan Wells to a Standard Player Contract (SPC) for the 2021-22 season.

Wells spent the 2020-21 season in the National Hockey League on the Edmonton Oilers taxi squad, but the 23-year-old suited up for their American Hockey League (AHL) and East Coast Hockey League (ECHL) affiliates, the Bakersfield Condors and Wichita Thunder, in the two seasons prior.

In Wells' 19 AHL appearances for Bakersfield, he compiled a 6-10-1 record with a 3.16 goals-against average, an .898 save percentage and 1 shutout.

Before he turned pro, the St. Catharines, Ontario, native spent four years in juniors with the Peterborough Petes from 2014-17. Wells also earned a Hlinka Memorial Gold Medal in 2015-16 playing for Canada's U18 team.

The Chicago Wolves open the 2021-22 season against the Rockford IceHogs on Saturday, Oct. 16, at Allstate Arena and will host 16 Saturday night games and 11 Sunday afternoons as part of their 38-game home schedule.

