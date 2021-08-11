Bridgeport Islanders to Help Job Seekers Connect with Businesses

August 11, 2021 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bridgeport Islanders News Release







BRIDGEPORT, Conn. - The Bridgeport Islanders, American Hockey League affiliate of the New York Islanders, will host a Fall Job Fair on Wednesday, Oct. 13th from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Webster Bank Arena, in partnership with Career Resources and Entry Point Staffing.

The Fall Job Fair is an opportunity for local job seekers to connect with businesses that are currently hiring in southern Connecticut and beyond.

"We're excited to partner with Career Resources and Entry Point Staffing to host this kind of career fair for the very first time," Islanders President of Business Operations Brent Rossi said. "This event will play a tremendous role in pairing qualified job seekers with several of our area's top businesses. It doesn't matter if someone is looking to enter the workforce for the first time or expand his or her career, we're looking forward to making a difference."

The entry fee for a participating business includes one six-foot table, a showcase on the team's website, placement on Webster Bank Arena digital assets during the event, and 20 tickets to a Bridgeport Islanders home game. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to a local charity.

Space is limited, but businesses may reserve their spot now by contacting Dan Tamburro in the Islanders front office at 203-345-4822 or via email: dan.tamburro@bridgeportislanders.com.

Job seeker registration for the event is completely free and includes interviewing tips and skills, guidance on resume writing, and a complementary professional headshot photo. Early entry on the day of the event is available beginning at 9:30 a.m. for veterans and disabled job seekers.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 11, 2021

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.