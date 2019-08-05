Iowa Wild Announces 'Iowa Hockey Classic' on December 21

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild announced today that ahead of the team's Dec. 21 game against the Grand Rapids Griffins, Wells Fargo Arena will host junior varsity and varsity contests between the Des Moines Oak Leafs and the Des Moines Capitals in the Iowa Hockey Classic to celebrate the history of hockey in the state.

"This is going to be a tremendous event for the hockey community here in Des Moines," said Eric Grundfast, vice president of sales for Iowa Wild. "We pride ourselves on showcasing the future talent of the NHL and with this event, we get to celebrate the next generation of hockey players and hockey fans. The Oak Leafs and Capitals are just as important in helping to grow hockey in Iowa and we're thrilled to partner with them to celebrate the history of this sport in the state."

The Oak Leafs will host the Capitals in the junior varsity game at 12:30 p.m. The two sides will then play in the varsity contest at 3:00 p.m. The Wild will take the ice against the Griffins at 7:00 p.m.

"Our team is looking forward to hosting our cross-town rival at Wells Fargo Arena," said Oak Leafs Head Coach Scott Long. "It's a great opportunity to showcase our players in a professional environment. The Wild's partnership to help expose our sport to non-traditional high school hockey fans is very much appreciated and it will only continue to help grow the game in Des Moines. It will definitely prove to be an exciting afternoon of hockey"

"The Capitals are honored to participate in what will be a great day of hockey," added Capitals Head Coach Brian Spring. "The last few years have been a lot of fun watching the Iowa Wild organization and its players provide new avenues to the game of hockey. It's great to see the game I love growing in the city I love and we're excited to help continue to develop the sport in Des Moines."

The winner of the two games will take home the Iowa Hockey Classic Trophy, the first time the trophy will be awarded.

Tickets for the Oak Leafs vs. Capitals games will go on sale at a later date. A ticket to the Oak Leafs vs. Capitals contests will also allow admittance to the Wild vs. Griffins game later that evening.

The Iowa Wild 2019-20 regular season is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center and runs from October through April. For more information, please contact the Wild office by calling 515-564-8700 or by visiting www.iowawild.com.

