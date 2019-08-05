Single-Game Tickets on Sale Next Thursday, August 15

ROCKFORD, Ill - The Rockford IceHogs today announced that single-game tickets for the 2019-20 hockey season will go on sale next Thursday, Aug. 15 at 10 a.m. Tickets can be purchased online at icehogs.com, by calling (815) 968-5222 or in-person at the BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office.

Single-game ticket prices start at just $12 and range to $33. Special discounts are also available throughout the season for groups of 15 or more fans and with the IceHogs' "Me +3" promotion, in which fans receive one free ticket upon the purchase of three tickets to any home game.

To celebrate the on-sale announcement, the IceHogs are treating fans to a one-day flash sale for tickets to the Hogs' 2019-20 home opener. The ticket special coincides with Rockford Day, also known as 8-1-5 Day, and allows fans the opportunity to purchase any upper endzone ticket for the first home game of the 2019-20 season for just $8.15.

Please note, the ticket special will only be available on Aug. 15 as part of 8-1-5 Day. Tickets can be purchased online HERE, in-person at BMO Harris Bank Center Box Office or by calling (815) 968-5222. Online purchases will be available from 12:01 a.m. - 11:59 p.m. on Aug. 15 (and include a small service charge), while orders through the Box Office can be placed from 10 a.m. - 5 p.m.

The IceHogs will host their 2019-20 home opener against the Grand Rapids Griffins on Saturday, Oct. 12 at 6 p.m. at the BMO Harris Bank Center. The first 4,000 fans in attendance will receive a free IceHogs calendar, courtesy of Impact Networking.

The 2019-20 campaign marks the IceHogs' 21st season of professional hockey in Rockford and 13th as the top affiliate for the National Hockey League's Chicago Blackhawks. Over the previous 12 seasons, 113 skaters have graduated to the NHL after playing with Rockford, including 84 players with the Blackhawks. In addition, both former IceHogs head coach Jeremy Colliton and assistant coach Sheldon Brookbank now serve behind the bench for Chicago.

Season-ticket plans and mini-packs for the 2019-20 season are currently on sale and can be purchased by calling (815) 847-6399.

NEXT HOME GAME: Saturday, Oct. 12 vs. Grand Rapids Griffins | 6 p.m.

