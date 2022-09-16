Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Single Game Ticket Sales

September 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - The Iowa Wild announced today single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season are now on sale to the general public.

Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships, or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com.

Wild 365 Members with questions about their tickets can also contact the Iowa Wild office at 515-564-8700 or visit the Wild 365 Hub at

www.iowawild.com/tickets/wild-365-hub.

The Iowa Wild home opener at Wells Fargo Arena is scheduled for Friday, October 14 at 7 p.m. against the San Jose Barracuda. Follow the Iowa Wild on Twitter (@IAWILD) and on Instagram (@iowawild) or like the team on Facebook at www.facebook.com/iawild.

For more information regarding theme nights, giveaways, and other promotional items visit www.iowawild.com/games to see the promotional schedule.

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com.

