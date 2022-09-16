Hartford Wolf Pack 2022-23 Single Game Tickets on Sale Monday, September 19th

September 16, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Hartford Wolf Pack News Release







HARTFORD, CT - The Hartford Wolf Pack, American Hockey League affiliate of the NHL's New York Rangers, announced this morning that single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season will be available for purchase on Monday, September 19th, at 10:00 a.m.

The Wolf Pack take the ice at the XL Center in downtown Hartford for their home opener on Saturday, October 22nd, at 7:00 p.m. against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

The full regular season schedule and promotional schedule for the 2022-23 season can be found at www.hartfordwolfpack.com.

To run with the Pack during the 2022-23 season, visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com/tickets for information on full season, 20-game, 12-game, and flex ticket packages. Please visit www.hartfordwolfpack.com to purchase single-game tickets for the 2022-23 season.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from September 16, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.