Iowa Wild Announces 2022-23 Promotions Schedule

August 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Iowa Wild News Release







DES MOINES, Iowa - Iowa Wild announced today brand-new promotional nights and the return of fan-favorite promotions with the organization's 2022-23 promotional schedule.

Iowa's Opening Night is set for Oct. 14 against the San Jose Barracuda, presented by MercyOne. Fans will receive a 2022-23 Iowa Wild magnet schedule, courtesy of Hicklin Door Services, as well as $2 beers, presented by 100.3 The Bus, until the end of the first period.

Giveaways feature a team schedule poster (Oct. 15 vs. San Jose), camo hat giveaway presented by ALS Association Iowa Chapter and LAZER 103.3 (Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee), dog bag dispenser presented by Fleet Farm and KIOA (Dec. 4 vs. Chicago), 10th Anniversary Hat presented by KXnO (Jan. 7 vs. Rockford), Matt Boldy Bobblehead presented by Olsson and KIOA (Jan. 21 vs. Milwaukee), pink LED wands presented by KISS 107.5 (Feb. 11 vs. Chicago), youth jersey giveaway presented by JP Party Rentals (Feb. 19 vs. Rockford), Pride scarf presented by KISS 107.5 (Feb. 24 vs. Rockford), Joe Hicketts "Canadian Tuxedo" Bobblehead presented by Home Solutions of Iowa (Mar. 24 vs. Grand Rapids), a beach towel presented by STAR 102.5 (Apr. 1 vs. San Diego), rope dog toy presented by Fleet Farm (Apr.2 vs. San Diego) and player trading cards presented by The Rookie & Upper Deck along with a team photo presented by KXnO (Apr. 7 vs. Chicago).

Theme nights are Hoptoberfest (Oct. 15 vs. San Jose), School Day (Nov. 3 vs. Grand Rapids), Hockey Fights Cancer Night (Nov. 4 vs. Grand Rapids), Veteran's Appreciation (Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee), Decade Day (Dec. 3 vs. Chicago), Pucks 'N Paws (Dec. 4 vs. Chicago and Apr. 2 vs. San Diego), Teddy Bear Toss (Dec. 16 vs. Texas), Video Game Night (Dec. 17 vs. Texas), New Year's Eve Celebration with Postgame Fireworks (Dec. 30 vs. Colorado), Local Heroes Night (Jan. 7 vs. Rockford), Pink in the Rink (Feb. 11 vs. Chicago), Crash's Birthday (Feb. 19 vs. Rockford), Pride Night (Feb. 24 vs. Rockford), Kids Takeover Day (Mar. 12 vs. Manitoba), Let's Get Tropical Night (Apr. 1 vs. San Diego) and Fan Appreciation Night (Apr. 7 vs. Chicago).

The Wild will wear specialty jerseys for three contests this season: Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee for Veteran's Appreciation Night, Feb. 11 vs. Chicago for Pink in the Rink and Mar. 25 vs. Grand Rapids for Local Artist Night. Iowa will also wear their alternate white jerseys every Friday before the all-star break for "Friday Night Whites".

Fans can take advantage of popular ticket specials during the 2022-23 campaign. Bud Country Club features a rotating all you can eat and drink menu and a premium ticket in The Loft. Collegeville is a deal exclusively for college students and includes an ice level suite ticket. Our first themed combo pack is for the Oct. 15 Hoptoberfest game, which features a ticket and specialty item included and terrific seating locations and prices. Information on how to purchase this package and other specialty packages will be released at a later date. To check out these ticket specials and more, head to https://www.iowawild.com/tickets.

All promotions and dates are subject to change. For more information, visit iowawild.com or call 515-564-8700. All Wild 365 Membership plans are currently available, purchase today by going to www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

Nightly Specials

Game Day Promotion 1 Promotion 2 Presenting Sponsor(s)

Monday $1 Hot Dogs (ends at conclusion of the first period) Star 102.5

Tuesday

TWOsday Menu - $2 hot dogs and $2 popcorn 96.9 The Bull

Wednesday

Winning Wednesday

Friday

$2 Beer (ends at conclusion of the first period) Fireball Friday Special 100.3 The Bus & Fireball

Saturday

2-for- 1 Confluence Beers (ends at puck drop) Confluence Brewing Company

Sunday Post-Game Skate

Theme Nights

Date and Opponent Theme Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)

Oct. 14 vs. San Jose Opening Night MercyOne

Oct. 15 vs. San Jose Hoptoberfest

Nov. 3 vs. Grand Rapids School Day Mid-American Energy Science Center of Iowa

Nov. 4 vs. Grand Rapids Hockey Fights Cancer

Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee Veteran's Appreciation ALS Association Iowa Chapter

Dec. 3 vs. Chicago Decade Day

Dec. 4 vs. Chicago Pucks 'N Paws Fleet Farm

Dec. 16 vs. Texas Teddy Bear Toss

Dec. 17 vs. Texas Video Game Night

Dec. 30 vs. Colorado New Year's Eve Celebration Greater Des Moines Partnership

Jan. 7 vs. Rockford Local Heroes Night

Feb. 11 vs. Chicago Pink in the Rink KISS 107.5

Feb. 19 vs. Rockford Crash's Birthday JP Party Rentals

Feb 24. Vs. Rockford Pride Night KISS 107.5

Mar. 12 vs. Manitoba Kids Takeover Day

Apr. 1 vs. San Diego Let's Get Tropical Night

Apr. 2 vs. San Diego Pucks 'N Paws Fleet Farm

Apr. 7 vs. Chicago Fan Appreciation

Giveaways (all for the first 1500 fans unless otherwise noted)

Date and Opponent Item Presenting Sponsor(s) Participating Sponsor(s)

Oct. 14. Vs. San Jose Magnet Schedule Hicklin Door Services 100.3 The Bus

Oct. 15 vs. San Jose Poster Schedule KXnO

Nov. 3 vs. Grand Rapids Workbook* Mid-American Energy Science Center of Iowa

Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee Camo Hat ALS Association Iowa Chapter LAZER 103.3

Dec. 4 vs. Chicago Dog Bag Dispenser **** Fleet Farm KIOA

Jan. 7 vs. Rockford 10th Anniversary Hat

KXnO

Jan. 21 vs. Milwaukee Matt Boldy Bobblehead Olsson KIOA

Feb. 11 vs. Chicago Pink LED Wand**

KISS 107.5

Feb. 19 vs. Rockford Youth Jersey*** JP Party Rentals

Feb. 24 vs. Rockford Pride Scarf KISS 107.5

Mar. 24 vs. Grand Rapids Joe Hicketts "Canadian Tuxedo" Bobblehead Home Solutions of Iowa

Apr. 1 vs. San Diego Beach Towel STAR 102.5

Apr. 2 vs. San Diego Rope Dog Toy**** Fleet Farm

Apr. 7 vs. Chicago Player Trading Cards & Team Photo Upper Deck & The Rookie KXnO

* All students in attendance

** First 5000 fans

*** First 1500 kids 12 and under

**** First 400 dogs

JERSEY AUCTIONS

Date Opponent Jersey Auction Benefiting

Nov. 18 vs. Milwaukee Veteran's Appreciation Jersey Auction ALS Association, Iowa Chapter

Feb. 11 vs. Chicago Pink in the Rink Jersey Auction MercyOne Des Moines Foundation

Mar. 25 vs. Grand Rapids Local Artist Jersey Jersey Auction Mid-Iowa Council, Boy Scouts of America

TBD Alternate White Jersey Jersey Auction Special Olympics Iowa

Iowa Wild hockey is presented by MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center. For more information, please visit www.iowawild.com. Fans can purchase single-game tickets through the team's website at www.iowawild.com. Group tickets (10 or more), suites, Wild 365 memberships or premium tickets can be purchased by contacting the Iowa Wild Ticket Department at 515-564-8700 or tickets@iowawild.com. The 2022-23 season marks the 10th anniversary of Iowa Wild hockey. Fans can purchase season tickets for the 10th anniversary season at https://www.iowawild.com/wild-365.

