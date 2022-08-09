Condors Sign Five to AHL Deals

August 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Bakersfield Condors News Release







CONDORSTOWN, Calif. - The Bakersfield Condors signed five players to American Hockey League (AHL) contracts today. Graham McPhee was signed to a one-year, one-way AHL deal, while Matt Boudens, Drake Rymsha, Mark Rassell, and Samuel Dove-McFalls were signed to one-year, two-way AHL contracts.

McPhee (stats) has played 33 games over two seasons with the Condors and registered 11 points (5g-6a). The winger was drafted in the fifth round (#149 overall) by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Draft.

Boudens (stats) enters his fourth professional season having split the previous three between the AHL and the ECHL. The forward has five assists in 42 career AHL games with Henderson and Chicago. The 28-year old has 41 points (19g-22a) in 87 games at the ECHL level with Fort Wayne and helped the Komets capture the 2021 Kelly Cup.

Rymsha (stats) begins his fifth professional season having skated in 49 games (1g-8a-9pts) with the Hershey Bears and 11 games (10g-8a-18pts) with the Komets last season. The d-man has 14 points (2g-12a) in 87 career AHL games with Ontario and Hershey. He was drafted in the fifth round (#138 overall) of the 2017 NHL Draft by the Los Angeles Kings.

Rassell (stats) enters his first professional season after appearing in two regular-season games and six Kelly Cup Playoff games with Fort Wayne in 2021-22. Before advancing to the University of New Brunswick, the 25-year old forward was a teammate of James Hamblin with the Medicine Hat Tigers of the Western Hockey League (WHL). He led the team in scoring his final season in 2017-18, amassing 50 goals and 30 assists for 80 points in 70 games.

Dove-McFalls (stats) registered four points (1g-3a) in 11 games with Grand Rapids (AHL) at the end of last season. The 25-year old played three seasons at the University of New Brunswick, twice winning the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) title and a U Sports University Cup. He was drafted in the fourth round (#98 overall) of the 2015 NHL Draft by Philadelphia.

The Condors 25th Anniversary Season schedule is out now! Join the fun by reserving your group or ticket plan. Opening night is Saturday, Oct. 15. Be there by calling or texting 324-PUCK (7825)!

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from August 9, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.