Penguins Add Game to Preseason Schedule
August 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release
WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have added one additional game to their preseason schedule. The Penguins will visit the Hershey Bears at Giant Center for an exhibition contest on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5:00 p.m.
Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full, four-game preseason schedule is as follows:
Wednesday, Oct. 5 vs. Hershey Bears - 10:30 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*
Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza
Sunday, Oct. 9 at Hershey Bears - 5:00 p.m. Giant Center
Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:05 p.m. PPL Center
* = 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM Game
