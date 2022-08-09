Penguins Add Game to Preseason Schedule

August 9, 2022 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins announced today that they have added one additional game to their preseason schedule. The Penguins will visit the Hershey Bears at Giant Center for an exhibition contest on Sunday, Oct. 9 at 5:00 p.m.

Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's full, four-game preseason schedule is as follows:

Wednesday, Oct. 5 vs. Hershey Bears - 10:30 a.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza*

Friday, Oct. 7 vs. Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:05 p.m. Mohegan Sun Arena at Casey Plaza

Sunday, Oct. 9 at Hershey Bears - 5:00 p.m. Giant Center

Wednesday, Oct. 12 at Lehigh Valley Phantoms - 7:05 p.m. PPL Center

* = 'Learn With Hockey' School & STEM Game

Season-ticket packages for Wilkes-Barre/Scranton's 2022-23 regular season are on sale now. Full-Season, 22-game, 12-game, Flexbook and Premium Seating plans are available by reaching out to the Penguins directly at (570) 208-7367.

