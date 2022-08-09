Hershey Bears Announce 2022 Preseason Schedule

(Hershey, PA) - The Hershey Bears have announced the club's 2022 preseason schedule. The Bears will play three preseason games, including a home game at GIANT Center on Sunday, Oct. 9 versus the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins at 5 p.m.

Ticket information for Hershey's home preseason game, as well as ticket information for all regular season games, will be announced soon with further details to be posted at HersheyBears.com.

The Bears will also play a pair of road preseason games. Hershey will start the preseason bright and early with a 10:30 a.m. puck drop at Wilkes-Barre/Scranton on Wednesday, Oct. 5. The club will also visit the Lehigh Valley Phantoms at 7:05 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 8.

Hershey is set to open the club's 85th season, presented by Penn State Health, versus the Utica Comets at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 15 at GIANT Center. Fans may join the Season Ticket Holder community with plans starting at less than $12 per game. Choose your games and seats with Full and Partial plans available now.

