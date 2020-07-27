Iowa Re-Signs Defenseman Josh Atkinson

DES MOINES, IOWA - Iowa Wild General Manager Tom Kurvers announced today the re-signing of defenseman Josh Atkinson to a one-year, AHL contract for the 2020-21 season.

A native of Spruce Grove, Alb., Atkinson appeared in 61 games for Iowa last season, collecting 10 assists and 44 PIM. He earned his first career AHL point on Oct. 18, 2019 in Manitoba, picking up an assist in a 6-4 victory. Atkinson began last season on a professional tryout agreement (PTO), before signing an AHL standard player contract (SPC) with Iowa on Dec. 7, 2019.

Prior to 2019-20, Atkinson, 26 (10/06/92), spent time with the Chicago Wolves, playing in two games in the 2016-17 campaign, and one game in the 2018-19 season. He also skated in one Calder Cup Playoff game with Chicago in 2019.

The 6-foot, 194-pound defenseman has also spent parts of four seasons in the ECHL, registering 92 points (19g, 73a) in 157 career games between the Atlanta Gladiators and Allen Americans.

Atkinson played at the University of Alaska-Fairbanks before turning pro, recording 48 points (8g, 40a) in 144 games with the Nanooks from 2012-16.

