Pittsburgh's Postseason Roster Features 19 Alumni of Wilkes-Barre/Scranton

July 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release





WILKES-BARRE, Pa. - The Pittsburgh Penguins announced their roster for Phase 4 of the NHL's Return to Play Play, featuring 19 alumni of the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

NHL clubs were permitted to bring rosters of 31 players to the Safe Zones of their designated hub city, either Toronto, Ontario or Edmonton, Alberta. Pittsburgh's submitted roster includes 17 forwards, 10 defensemen and four goaltenders. Among those 27 skaters are Wilkes-Barre/Scranton products Anthony Angello, Zach Aston-Reese, Teddy Blueger, Kevin Czuczman, Brian Dumoulin, Jake Guentzel, Adam Johnson, Pierre-Olivier Joseph, Sam Lafferty, Kris Letang, Juuso Riikola, Chad Ruhwedel, Bryan Rust, Conor Sheary and Phil Varone. Furthermore, all four of the Penguins' goalies for the Stanley Cup Qualifiers developed in Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Casey DeSmith, Tristan Jarry, Emil Larmi and Matt Murray.

Eight of those Wilkes-Barre/Scranton alumni also played for the team during the 2019-20 season, them being Angello, Czuczman, DeSmith, Johnson, Joseph, Lafferty, Larmi and Varone.

Pittsburgh's full roster can be seen here, along with every other NHL team that will participate in Phase 4.

Pittsburgh will play one exhibition game in Toronto on July 28, and then Phase 4 of the NHL's Return to Play Plan officially begins on Aug. 1 with the start of the Stanley Cup Qualifiers. The Penguins are slated to play a best-of-five series against the Montréal Canadiens, with the first game taking place on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 8:00 p.m.

• Discuss this story on the American Hockey League message board...





American Hockey League Stories from July 27, 2020

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.