American Hockey League, Clubs Raise $4.8 Million for Charitable Causes in 2019-20
July 27, 2020 - American Hockey League (AHL) News Release
SPRINGFIELD, Mass. ... The American Hockey League announced today that $4.8 million was raised over the course of the 2019-20 season by the AHL and its 31 member clubs for donation to various charitable causes and relief funds across North America.
Among the many recipients of the AHL's charity endeavors this season were:
Ace Bailey Children's Foundation
ALS Association
American/Canadian Cancer Societies
American Heart Association
American/Canadian Red Cross
Boy Scouts of America/Girl Scouts of the USA
Boys & Girls Clubs of America
Dana-Farber Cancer Institute/Jimmy Fund
Easterseals
Hockey Fights Cancer
Make-A-Wish Foundation
Mario Lemieux Foundation
Military Order of the Purple Heart
Ronald McDonald House Charities
Salvation Army
Special Olympics
Susan G. Komen For the Cure
United Way
Vet Tix
YMCA/YWCA
You Can Play Project
and many more...
In addition to monies raised, AHL teams gave back to their local communities through numerous activities, including more than 1,300 visits by players and coaches to schools, hospitals, libraries and other locations and more than 2,000 mascot appearances. More than 115,000 game tickets were donated to local charitable groups, and items such as food, coats, holiday gifts and hockey equipment were collected at various drives organized by AHL clubs.
In operation since 1936 and with franchises in 31 cities across North America, the American Hockey League serves as the top development league for the players, coaches, managers, executives and broadcasters of all 31 National Hockey League teams. Nearly 90 percent of today's NHL players are American Hockey League graduates.
