Introducing the Second Annual, Deck the Y'alls Lightfest

October 17, 2023 - Frontier League (FL) - Florence Y'alls News Release







The Florence Y'alls are thrilled to announce the highly anticipated return of Deck the Y'alls Lightfest, set to illuminate the holiday season starting November 24th, 2023, at Thomas More Stadium. This enchanting event promises to be a dazzling spectacle, spreading joy and holiday cheer to families and visitors from near and far.

Deck the Y'alls Lightfest is a magical celebration that will transform Thomas More Stadium into a winter wonderland. It is an expansive sparkling scene of more than two-million lights choreographed to music, including a 50-foot animated tree. Guests will be able to immerse themselves in the show as they go onto the field to walk through holiday light themed areas and photo ops as well as an ice skating rink with open skate times available during the day.

Highlights of Deck the Y'alls include:

1. Mesmerizing Light Displays: Prepare to be awestruck as Thomas More Stadium is adorned with millions of twinkling lights, creating a breathtaking visual spectacle that will leave visitors spellbound.

2. Festive Decorations: Immerse yourself in the holiday spirit as you explore the stadium grounds, adorned with enchanting decorations.

3. Interactive Experiences: Deck the Y'alls Lightfest offers a range of interactive experiences for visitors of all ages. From Santa's Workshop, where children can meet Santa Claus himself, to an ice-skating rink, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

4. Live Entertainment: Delight in the sounds of the season with live performances by local choirs, bands, and entertainers, adding an extra touch of magic to the festivities.

5. Delicious Treats: Savor the flavors of the holidays with a variety of delectable food and beverage options available throughout the event, ensuring that every visitor's taste buds are satisfied.

Deck the Y'alls Lightfest will run from November 24th, 2023, through January 1st, 2024 at Thomas More Stadium, located at 7950 Freedom Way, Florence KY, 41042. Tickets will be available for purchase online at https://www.decktheyalls.com/ with various pricing options to accommodate families and individuals.

• Discuss this story on the Frontier League message board...





Frontier League Stories from October 17, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.