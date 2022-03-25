Introducing the Madison County Mystery Booms

HUNTSVILLE, AL - The Huntsville Havoc have announced that they will rebrand as the Madison County Mystery Booms for Fan Appreciation Night on Friday, April 1st. The name is announced after fan submissions and voting earlier in the season.

The Mystery Booms name pays homage to the loud noises heard over the years all across Madison County. Since Redstone Arsenal was established in the mid 20th century, citizens of the county have been known to hear mysterious "booms".

The Madison County Mytsery Booms will take the ice on April 1st with specialty jerseys that will be auctioned off after the game.

The Havoc will be back Friday, April 1st and Saturday, April 2nd for Fan Appreciation Night and Legends Night.

