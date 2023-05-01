Introducing the Lake County Captains Speakeasy Suite

Eastlake, OH - The Lake County Captains, a Class-A minor league baseball team based in Eastlake, Ohio, have announced the creation of a new speakeasy suite for fans. The suite will provide a unique and exclusive experience for fans who want to enjoy the game in classic style.

The speakeasy suite is located on the suite level of the stadium and will be accessible only to those who have purchased a ticket for the suite. It features a 1920s Prohibition-era theme, complete with decor and furnishings that transport fans back in time. The suite also has a private bar and catering, as well as access to a private balcony with views of the field.

"We're excited to offer this new experience to our fans and hope they'll enjoy it as much as we do," said Miller. "We think the speakeasy suite will be a great addition to the ballpark and something that sets us apart from other experiences."

The speakeasy suite can accommodate up to 25 guests and is available for groups to rent for a single game. Prices vary depending on the game and date.

