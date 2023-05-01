Dayton Dragons Sellout Streak Continues

The Dayton Dragons announced today that their second homestand of the season, Tuesday, April 25 through Sunday, April 30, was sold out, continuing the Dragons record breaking sell-out streak. The Dragons next homestand from May 16 through May 21 is trending the same way, with limited tickets remaining for the six-game homestand. Limited stadium tickets and lawn tickets for next homestand can be purchased online or through the Dragons Box Office.

The Dragons recently announced two new group packages, in an effort to bring out large groups in June through September. These packages are affordable and thought out to make the process turnkey for group leaders. The "Home Run" package and "Grand Slam" package come with great benefits for everyone in the group and a special "thank you" care package for the group leader who pulls together their group including complimentary parking, passes to exclusive events, and passes to Kings Island.

"We are certainly not completely out of the woods with the streak, and we need more businesses and organizations to come out in groups. We also can put together prorated season ticket packages that will take you through the rest of the Dragons season," said Murphy.

For fans who want to receive the perks of being a Dragons season ticket holder, there's still time. For four seats, pro-rated Dragons Business Club plans can be purchased for as little as $900 and pro-rated Dragons Family Club plans can be purchased for $400. Both clubs include 10% of your ticket package on a Dragons gift card, exclusive gifts, and access to free events.

Dragons Executive Vice President, Eric Deutsch, who oversees ticket sales and operations explained that ticket sales have increased considerably. Most purchased plans have been by families joining the new Dragons Family Club due to the great benefits including exclusive events, family friendly pricing, great gift options, and 10% of the cost of their ticket package returned to them on a Dragons gift card for use at the ballpark.

"We still need to see more businesses becoming members of our new Business Club," Deutsch commented. "That too is a great program and provides great value at an affordable rate for businesses of every size."

"The streak is a very important part of the Dayton community," said Team President Robert Murphy. "Our media partners have been fantastic to work with - the Dayton Daily News, iHeart Media's radio stations, and WDTN and Dayton's CW have been tremendous partners. In addition, we have been contacted by several of our current corporate partners asking what they could do to help us keep the streak."

The Dragons have worked with their local business partners including the Dayton Area Chamber of Commerce, Dayton Development Coalition, Downtown Dayton Partnership, Dayton Business Journal, and the Better Business Bureau.

"They too have been terrific partners to our team and we wouldn't be where we are today without their support," reported Murphy.

"May has only one homestand and those tickets are moving quickly," said Deutsch. If you're interested in bringing out a group or coming on a single game basis, tickets are still available for June, July, August, and September. "We need groups, businesses and individuals to buy Dragons tickets."

Contact the Dragons at daytondragons.com, by phone at (937) 228-2287, or by email at dragons@daytondragons.com to reserve your tickets for the 2023 season.

