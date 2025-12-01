Inter Miami Drop 5! Watch the Bench Go CRAZY as They Advance to MLS Cup!

Published on December 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







Power Cam presented by POWERADE captures every bench reaction as Inter Miami score five and defeat New York City FC to reach MLS Cup.







