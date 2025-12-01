MLS Inter Miami CF

Inter Miami Drop 5! Watch the Bench Go CRAZY as They Advance to MLS Cup!

Published on December 1, 2025 under Major League Soccer (MLS)
Inter Miami CF YouTube Video


Power Cam presented by POWERADE captures every bench reaction as Inter Miami score five and defeat New York City FC to reach MLS Cup.

Check out the Inter Miami CF Statistics

Share: Facebook | Twitter/X | LinkedIn | Reddit | Email



Major League Soccer Stories from December 1, 2025


The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.

OurSports Central