Inter Miami CF vs. Philadelphia Union: Full Match Highlights: Highest Scoring First Half EVER!

Published on May 24, 2026 under Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF YouTube Video







The 8 goals scored in the first half are the most ever in MLS history!







Major League Soccer Stories from May 24, 2026

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