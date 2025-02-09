Inter Miami CF Unveils Euforia, Club's New 2025 and 2026 Pink Home Kit

February 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Fans can purchase the Club's striking new jersey starting on Feb. 12 at a special celebration at Wynwood Marketplace, Euforia Begins, in collaboration with Royal Caribbean and at Inter Miami CF Official Stores

Inter Miami CF unveiled Euforia today, the Club's striking new iconic pink home kit for the highly-anticipated 2025 season as well as the landmark 2026 campaign, which will see the Club making the move to its new home, Miami Freedom Park. In 2025, Inter Miami is gearing up to compete in Major League Soccer (MLS), the FIFA Club World Cup, Concacaf Champions Cup and Leagues Cup following a historic 2024 campaign that saw the Club claim the Supporters' Shield and set the MLS record for most regular season points. Beginning in 2026, Inter Miami will embark on a historic new chapter, playing home matches at its world-class, 25,000-seat stadium at Miami Freedom Park. During both pivotal seasons, Euforia will carry the Club and its passionate fans through this exciting era.

The Euforia Kit is part of an exciting new chapter for Inter Miami CF, blending style and passion in one striking design. The fresh new adidas kit features Light and Easy Pink with sleek black accents, and Royal Caribbean, Inter Miami's Main Partner and Official Jersey Partner, prominently displayed on the jersey. The name Euforia captures the excitement and anticipation of what is next for Inter Miami CF. From competing at an unprecedented international level in 2025 to moving into a new, state-of-the-art stadium in Miami in 2026, this is more than just a change of scenery; it's the beginning of a thrilling new era for the Club. Euforia embodies the passion and energy of embracing these opportunities head on, knowing that Inter Miami is ready to step onto the pitch with the best and keep dreaming big.

Tonight, fans got a special sneak peek of the Euforia Kit through an Instagram collaboration post between Lionel Messi, Inter Miami, Royal Caribbean, Major League Soccer, Apple TV, and adidas Football promoting the start of the 2025 MLS regular season, which kicks off on Feb. 22 when Inter Miami hosts New York City FC for the 2025 Home Opener presented by Royal Caribbean. The video features the Inter Miami captain at an American football stadium wearing the Euforia Kit while he juggles an American football before kicking it over the goalposts, with a closing message that reads: "When Football Ends, Fútbol Begins."

Fans won't have to wait long to get their hands on the new home jersey, as it will be available this week. On Wednesday, Feb. 12, fans are invited to attend Euforia Begins, a special celebration open to the public in collaboration with Royal Caribbean at Wynwood Marketplace (2250 NW 2nd Ave, Miami, FL 33127) from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. ET. At Euforia Begins, fans will be the first to purchase the Euforia Jersey at Inter Miami's pop-up store, see the stunning new addition to Wynwood's iconic murals - a unique masterpiece by renowned graffiti artist and muralist **JEKS**, meet their Inter Miami CF players up close, including one of the team's exciting new stars Fafa Picault, and hometown standout Benjamin Cremaschi, in a special appearance presented by adidas*, enjoy exciting giveaways and be part of a can't-miss experience. The vibrant mural by JEKS will celebrate the spirit of Euforia and honor the groundbreaking partnership between two hometown favorites, Inter Miami and Royal Caribbean.

Inter Miami Season Ticket Members are encouraged to RSVP to Euforia Begins through the exclusive link that was sent via email with first access to register for the event and a 10% discount on the new Euforia jersey. The general public is invited to register HERE. The first 200 people to RSVP will receive a drink ticket and a Home of Icons shirt courtesy of Royal Caribbean. Onsite fans will have the opportunity to redeem a limited-edition shirt featuring JEKS' Euforia art mural. All fans attending in person will receive raffle tickets for onsite giveaways, which include a team-signed Euforia jersey, a Royal Caribbean cruise, tickets for the 2025 Inter Miami Home Opener Presented by Royal Caribbean, Inter Miami and adidas swag, and more!

Fans are encouraged to stay tuned to Royal Caribbean's sweepstakes on Monday, Feb. 10 for a chance to win the highly-anticipated Euforia kit, Royal Caribbean cruise, and gameday tickets.

Additionally, starting on Feb. 12, fans can purchase the Euforia Jersey in person during store hours at the Inter Miami CF Official Team Store at **Chase Stadium**, or for those traveling, it will also be available at the Club's Official Store at Miami International Airport, located in Terminal D between Gates 27 and 28. For fans on a Royal Caribbean ship, the new jersey will be available onboard starting on Feb. 12. Fans can also purchase the new jersey at select adidas stores and MLSstore.com starting on Feb 12. The new home jersey will be available for purchase worldwide starting on Feb. 14.

Inter Miami CF players will take the pitch wearing the Euforia Kit for the first time ever during the MLS regular season Home Opener Presented by Royal Caribbean on Feb. 22 at Chase Stadium.

*Please note that player availability is subject to change.

