Minnesota United Dominates Sporting Kansas City at Coachella Valley Invitational

February 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Minnesota United FC News Release







INDIO, Calif. - Minnesota United played in its first preseason game of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational against Sporting Kansas City this afternoon at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, California. The Loons defeated SKC by a 6-0 score, earning their first win of the preseason showcase.

Minnesota United scored first in the 10th minute when midfielder Joaquín Pereyra sent a short cross into the six-yard box, finding forward Tani Oluwaseyi who connected the header and put the ball into the back of the net. Midfielder Joseph Rosales initially controlled possession from a long pass into SKC's defending third, where he then passed off the ball to Pereyra to start the scoring sequence.

Just two minutes later on a transition breakaway, Pereyra beat his defender inside SKC's box before trying to send the ball closer to the net, but an SKC defender deflected the ball into his own net. The lead became 2-0 in favor of MNUFC.

In the 18th minute, SKC's goalkeeper was caught far off his line to try to intercept a long pass from MNUFC. Oluwaseyi beat the keeper and sent the ball across the box and Rosales received the pass, and his shot scored to extend the lead to 3-0.

Oluwaseyi scored his second goal of the day in the 25th minute to give the Loons a 4-0 first-half lead after another successful transitional play by MNUFC in SKC's defensive third.

Moments before the first half ended, forward Kelvin Yeboah scored his first goal of the day after connecting on a thru-ball pass from Oluwaseyi, giving the Loons a 5-0 lead at the break.

In the 58th minute, Yeboah scored for the second time, giving MNUFC a 6-0 lead. Yeboah was just over the penalty mark when Rosales sent a ball into the box, where Yeboah finished the shot.

A number of Minnesota United substitutes came on to the match at the 70th minute to finish out the final portion of the game.

Loons goalkeeper Dayne St. Clair earned a clean sheet against SKC today, playing the full 90 minutes.

GOAL SUMMARY

1-0 MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Joaquín Pereyra) - 10'

2-0 MIN - Own goal - 12'

3-0 MIN - Joseph Rosales (Tani Oluwaseyi) - 18'

4-0 MIN - Tani Oluwaseyi (Kelvin Yeboah) - 25'

5-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Tani Oluwaseyi) - 45'

6-0 MIN - Kelvin Yeboah (Joseph Rosales) - 58'

UP NEXT:

MINNESOTA UNITED FC vs. LA GALAXY

Empire Polo Grounds, Indio, California

2.12.2025 | Coachella Valley Invitational | Preseason

1:00 p.m. CT (mnufc.com)

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from February 9, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.