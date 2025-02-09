LA Galaxy Continue 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational Action with 2-2 Draw against Charlotte FC on Sunday Afternoon

February 9, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

LA Galaxy News Release







INDIO, Calif. - Playing in their second match of the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, the LA Galaxy battled Charlotte FC to a 2-2 draw at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, Calif., on Sunday afternoon. Miguel Berry and Maya Yoshida each recorded goals as the Galaxy earned their second draw of the 2025 preseason.

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

Continuing their preparation for the 2025 MLS Regular Season against San Diego FC at Dignity Health Sports Park on Sunday, Feb. 23 (4:00 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass), LA next faces Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (11:00 a.m. PT) and will close out its time at Empire Polo Club against Chicago Fire FC on Saturday, Feb. 15 (12:00 p.m. PT). In two matches played during the 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational, the Galaxy hold an unbeaten record of 0-0-2.

Goal-Scoring Plays

CLT- Brandt Bronico, 15th minute: Brandt Bronico volleyed his shot from inside the box into the far corner of the goal.

LA - Maya Yoshida (Diego Fagundez), 24th minute: Diego Fagundez in-swinging corner kick delivery into the six-yard box was headed in by Maya Yoshida at the near post.

CLT- Liel Abada (Penalty Kick), 68th minute: After a Charlotte player was brought down inside the box, Liel Abada stepped up to the penalty spot and fired his shot into the back of the net.

LA - Miguel Berry, 69th minute: Gabriel Pec fired a shot that was saved by the Charlotte goalkeeper. Elijah Wynder's ensuing shot was saved again by the Charlotte goalkeeper, before Miguel Berry was first to the rebound and fired his shot in from close range.

Next Up

The LA Galaxy continue 2025 Coachella Valley Invitational action by next squaring off against Minnesota United FC on Wednesday, Feb. 12 (11:00 a.m. PT; FOX - KCOP 13, www.LAGalaxy.com/stream).

2025 Coachella Valley Invitational

LA Galaxy vs. Charlotte FC

Sunday, Feb. 9, 2025 - Empire Polo Club (Indio, Calif.)

Goals by Half 1 2 F

LA Galaxy 1 1 2

Charlotte FC 1 1 2

Scoring Summary:

CLT: Bronico, 15

LA: Yoshida (Fagundez), 24

CLT: Abada(penalty kick), 68

LA: Berry, 69

Lineups:

LA: Novak Mićović (JT Marcinkowski, 64); D Miki Yamane (Mauricio Cuevas, 71), D Emiro Garces (Eriq Zavaleta, 71) D Maya Yoshida (Zanka, 45), D John Nelson (Julián Aude, 71) M Edwin Cerrillo (Sean Davis, 71), M Ruben Ramos Jr., M Elijah Wynder (Isaiah Parente, 71) M Diego Fagundez (Tucker Lepley, 71), F Gabriel Pec (Sean Karani - II, 71), F Player Yet to Be Announced - ^ (F Miguel Berry, 45)

Substitutes Not Used: GK John McCarthy, GK Brady Scott, D Ascel Essengue, M Lucas Sanabria, F Aaron Bibout

II - Ventura County FC

^ - Player Yet to Be Announced

Weather: Clear, 69 degrees

All statistics contained in this box score are unofficial

