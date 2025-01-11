Inter Miami CF Players Undergo 2025 Medical Examinations

January 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Inter Miami CF News Release







Inter Miami CF First Team players underwent medical examinations ahead of the 2025 preseason this weekend with the support of Baptist Health. The examinations marked the official start of preseason preparations at the Florida Blue Training Center.

"We came in in the morning, and with the help of Baptist Health checked our bodies ahead of the first day of training camp. Now we're officially ready to start going," said attacker Robert Taylor. "It's been a long off-season but now it's really great to see the guys and get to work again. Preseason is always a lot of hard training. We are getting ready to start."

"I'm excited to see my friends and teammates back. We're getting ready for the preseason tour. And thanks to Baptist Health, we got it done today. I'm very happy to see all my teammates again and to prepare for the preseason," stated midfielder David Ruiz.

The team medicals were the first opportunity for all players to gather at the state-of-the-art Florida Blue Training Center ahead of Monday's first day of training camp.

Inter Miami announced yesterday The Americas Preseason Tour, where the Club will play five matches across North, South, and Central America. Inter Miami will visit Peru, Panama, and Honduras, joining previously announced matches in Tampa, Florida and Las Vegas, Nevada, to complete the Club's 2025 preseason across the Americas.

