Real Salt Lake Transfers FW Chicho Arango to San Jose Earthquakes in Exchange for $1.4 Million in GAM + International Roster Spot

January 11, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake announced today that the Club has transferred FW Cristian "Chicho" Arango to the San Jose Earthquakes via trade in exchange for a total of $1.4 million in General Allocation Money (GAM), divided evenly in $700,000 in each of the 2025 and 2026 seasons, along with a 2026 international slot. The Arango deal vacates one of RSL's two Designated Player spots on the roster, with late 2024 acquisition Diogo Gonçalves joining four U-22 initiative signings (Diego Luna, Dominik Marczuk, Nelson Palacio.and Braian Ojeda) in RSL's previously-declared two-DP / four U22 model.

Real Salt Lake convenes for its 21st preseason in Herriman this Monday, January 13, 2025, the Club preparing for its fourth-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup foray, paired with Costa Rican side CS Herediano away on Feb. 19, with the return leg at America First Field in Sandy, Utah, on Wednesday, Feb. 26 (6:30p MT kickoff). RSL opens the 2025 MLS campaign - its 21st - away at San Jose Earthquakes on Sat., Feb. 22, with the Claret-and-Cobalt's 2025 MLS home opener set for Sat., March 1 against long-time rival Seattle Sounders FC. Tickets and information for both competitions can be accessed at www.RSL.com/tickets.

Arango, 29, was RSL's 2024 Golden Boot leader, his Club-record output of 17 goals matching that of Alvaro Saborio's 2012 campaign. In 41 MLS games with RSL from 2023-24, "Chicho" set a scorching pace in attack, amassing 37 goal contributions (23g/14a). Last year, Chicho earned his first MLS All-Star selection prior to a mid-July suspension from MLS, rendering him unavailable for two league matches, the All-Star game in Columbus as well as one Leagues Cup contest.

Prior to his heralded arrival in Utah back in July, 2023, Arango spent the first half of 2023 with Mexican power Pachuca in Liga MX, netting five times in 11 games. Arango's original stint in MLS took place with LAFC in 2021-22, where he enjoyed individual and collective success. In 2021, the forward earned MLS Newcomer of the Year honors with 14 goals and two assists in just 17 matches. He followed that production the following season with an additional 16 goals and five assists as the Black and Gold won both the Supporters' Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

Arango came to MLS after stops in South America and Europe. A native of Medellín, Colombia, Arango made his pro debut at age 17 with nearby Envigado FC (2012-16) and was later loaned out to Valencia CF's reserve team (2015-16), where he scored eight goals in the Spanish third tier. Following a brief return to Envigado in 2016, he moved to Colombian league giants Millonarios FC in January 2017, playing in the Copa Libertadores.

The forward would subsequently move to Portugal's Primeira Liga with SL Benfica (2017-19) and went on loan with Deportivo Aves (2017-18) and CD Tondela (2018-19), winning the Taça de Portugal with the former. Arango would then embark on a second stint with Millonarios (2019-21), scoring 21 goals in 53 matches.

At international level, Arango has earned two caps with Colombia, making his senior national team debut on Nov. 16, 2021, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Transaction: Real Salt Lake (MLS) - RSL acquires $1,400,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) evenly split in 2025 and 2026, as well as a 2026 international slot, in exchange for FW Cristian "Chicho" Arango.

