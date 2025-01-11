Earthquakes Acquire All-Star Forward Cristian Arango in Trade with Real Salt Lake

SAN JOSE, Calif. - The San Jose Earthquakes announced today that the club has acquired forward Cristian "Chicho" Arango from Real Salt Lake via trade in exchange for $700,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025, $700,000 GAM in 2026 and a 2026 international slot. Arango will occupy a Designated Player spot on the roster.

Arango, 29, is coming off a two-year spell at Real Salt Lake where he emerged as one of the elite all-around forwards in Major League Soccer. In 41 total games with RSL from 2023-24, "Chicho" amassed 37 goal contributions (23 goals, 14 assists). In 2024, he earned his first MLS All-Star berth and was one of only seven players in the entire league who finished top 20 in both goals and assists (17g/12a). Among players with at least 50 MLS games played, Arango currently stands seventh in league history in goals scored per 90 minutes (0.702).

"We're pleased to add one of Major League Soccer's top goalscorers in Chicho Arango," said Earthquakes Sporting Director and Head Coach Bruce Arena. "With his ability to score and set up his teammates for goals, he'll offer another good option to our attack."

Ahead of his arrival in Utah, Arango spent the first half of 2023 with Mexican powerhouse Club Pachuca in Liga MX, netting five times in 11 games. The forward's original stint in MLS took place with Los Angeles Football (2021-22), where he enjoyed individual and collective success. In 2021, Arango earned MLS Newcomer of the Year honors with 14 goals and two assists in just 17 matches. He followed that production the next year with an additional 16 goals and five assists as the Black and Gold won both the Supporters' Shield and the 2022 MLS Cup presented by Audi.

"I'm very excited to take on this new challenge in San Jose together with everyone at the club, all of the fans and my family," said Arango in a statement translated from Spanish. "I hope we can accomplish big things. A big hug for everyone and bless you all."

Before coming to MLS in 2021, Arango had stops in South America and Europe. A native of Medellín, Colombia, Arango made his pro debut at age 17 with nearby Envigado FC (2012-16) and was later loaned out abroad to Valencia CF's reserve team in the Spanish third tier (2015-16). Following a brief return to Envigado in 2016, he moved to Colombian league giants Millonarios FC in January 2017, playing in the Copa Libertadores.

The forward would move to Portugal's Primeira Liga with SL Benfica (2017-19). He subsequently went on loan with Deportivo Aves (2017-18) and CD Tondela (2018-19), winning the Taça de Portugal with the former. Arango would then embark on a second stint with Millonarios (2019-21), scoring 21 goals in 53 matches.

At international level, Arango has earned two caps with Colombia, making his senior national team debut on Nov. 16, 2021, in a FIFA World Cup qualifier against Paraguay.

Cristian Arango

Position: Forward

Nickname: "Chicho"

Height: 5-10

Weight: 154 lbs.

Born: Mar. 9, 1995 (age 29)

Preferred Foot: Right

Hometown: Medellín, Colombia

Previous Club: Real Salt Lake

Transaction: San Jose Earthquakes (MLS) - Earthquakes acquire F Cristian Arango via trade in exchange for $700,000 in General Allocation Money (GAM) in 2025, $700,000 GAM in 2026 and a 2026 international slot.

