Inter Miami CF II's Unbeaten Streak Ends After Defeat against Crown Legacy FC

September 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II fell short against Crown Legacy FC in more MLS NEXT Pro action. The team was outmatched by the home side, who sealed the match with a 4-0 scoreline.

Inter Miami CF II head coach Federico Higuaín presented a starting eleven featuring Owen Finnerty in goal; a back four with captain Nykolas Sessock, Tyler Hall, Giovanni Ferraina, and Samuel Basabe; Santiago Morales, Jose Casas, and Ricardo Montenegro formed the midfield; while Alejandro Flores and Cohen Yuval flanked striker Ryan Carmichael in attack.

The start of the match was marked by a long-distance shot from Crown Legacy, with Aron John converting the rebound to give the hosts a 1-0 lead. Inter Miami II would concede again after a header that doubled the score in favor of Crown Legacy. The first half finished 3-0 for the hosts despite various Inter Miami offensive opportunities created by Cohen, Morales, and Flores.

Inter Miami II came out determined to get back into the match, but Cohen was denied by the outside of the post after a great shot by the forward just minutes after the beginning of the second half. The team continued pushing the offensive chances throughout the second half but was not enough to break the host's defense.

Although the Herons finished the match with 24 shots, nine of which were on target and three hitting the post, the team would fall 4-0 in a game where the team offense was neutralized by a solid performance from Crown Legacy's goalkeeper.

This marks Inter Miami II's first defeat in eight matches, their last defeat was on June 26 against Toronto FC II.

Up next, Inter Miami CF II will look to get back to winning ways when visiting Huntsville FC on Sunday, September 8 at Wicks Family Field at 7 p.m. ET.

