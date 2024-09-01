Huntsville City FC Falls 2-1 at Orlando City B

September 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Kissimmee, Fla. - Huntsville City Football Club fell 2-1 against Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park despite defender Julian Gaines scoring his first goal of the season after receiving a pass from Chris Applewhite. Watch Gaines' goal here.

The Boys in Blue will be back in action on Wednesday, Sept. 4 at 7 p.m. CT in an open exhibition against parent club Nashville SC for the inaugural Space Cowboy Match at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to the match can be purchased here. HCFC's next MLS NEXT Pro match will take place Sunday, Sept. 8 at 6 p.m. CT when they host Inter Miami CF II at Wicks Family Field at Joe Davis Stadium. Tickets to that match can be purchased here.

Notes:

Huntsville CityFC

has scored in six-straight matches

Chris Applewhite recorded his first assist of the season

Jony Bolaños

served as team captain for the twentieth-straight match

has started every match this season

Julian Gaines scored his first goal of the season

Box Score:

Huntsville City FC (6W-12L-5D, 0SOW, 23 pts.) at Orlando City B (8W-7L-9D, 4SOW, 37 pts.)

Osceola Heritage Park | Kissimmee, Fla.

Final Score:

HCFC: 1

ORL B: 2

Scoring Summary:

ORL B: Jorge Almaguer (A: Yutaro Tsukada) 30'

ORL B: Alex Freeman (pen.) 66'

HCFC: Julian Gaines (A: Chris Applewhite) 81'

Discipline:

ORL B: Luca Petrasso (caution) 4'

HCFC: Dominic Gasso (caution) 41'

HCFC: Jony Bolaños (caution) 42'

ORL B: Wilfredo Rivera (caution) 44'

ORL B: Colin Guske (caution) 49'

HCFC: Jordan Knight (caution) 64'

HCFC: Simon Jillson (caution) 90+2'

ORL B: Head Coach Manuel Goldberg (caution) 90+5'

Lineups:

HCFC Starters: Bryan Dowd, Jordan Knight (Will Perkins 67'), Faiz Opande (Isaiah Jones 67'), Joey Akpunonu, Chris Applewhite, Julian Gaines, Woobens Pacius, Ollie Wright, Dominic Gasso (Ethan O'Brien 78'), Jony Bolaños (C), Forster Ajago (Axel Picazo 46') (Adem Sipić 87')

Substitutes: Simon Jillson, Joel Sangwa, Joey Skinner, Tomás Ritondale

ORL B Starters: Jose Mercado, Luca Petrasso (Tahir Reid-Brown 86'), Thomas Williams, Nabilai Kibunguchy, Alex Freeman, Jorge Almaguer, Colin Guske, Yutaro Tsukada (Manuel Cocca 82'), Jhon Solis, Shakur Mohammad (Yeiler Valencia 77'), Wilfredo Rivera (Favian Loyola 77')

Substitutes: Thomas Bowe, Justin Ellis, Jackson Platts, Bernardo Rhein, Juan Rojas

