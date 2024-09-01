FC Cincinnati 2 Come up Short Against Toronto FC II, Fall 2-0 at Home

September 1, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 suffered defeat Sunday night against Toronto FC II in a 2-0 loss at Scudamore Field at NKU Soccer Stadium. The Orange and Blue (13-7-3, 43 points) remain atop the Eastern Conference standings with five matches left to play while the Young Reds (8-10-4, 28 points) keep their postseason hopes alive.

Toronto scored two first half goals behind forward Julian Altobelli, who scored his seventh of the year in the fourth minute of play. Altobelli has now scored in five consecutive matches for the Young Reds and leads the team in goals.

Charlie Sharp tallied a goal of his own in the 22nd minute in his 13th MLS NEXT Pro appearance of the season. Sharp trails only Altobelli in goals scored (5) and is his first since June 9 when he found the back of the net against New York Red Bulls II.

The Orange and Blue were unable to mount a second half comeback after going down a man in the 62nd minute as Gaël Gibert received a red card in stopping a Toronto attack. FC Cincinnati finished the match with eight shots, forcing one save from goalkeeper Adisa De Rosario.

FC Cincinnati 2 hit the road next Sunday, September 8 as the Orange and Blue take on Chicago Fire FC II at SeatGeek Stadium in Bridgeview, Ill. at 2 p.m. ET. The match will air live on MLS Season Pass on Apple TV.

The Orange and Blue close out the MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season with 'Soccer Sunday' at TQL Stadium on Sunday, October 6, against Orlando City B at 1 p.m. ET. The celebration kicks off at 11 a.m. ET with a number of family friendly activities and a meet and greet with FC Cincinnati players and Gary the Lion. Tickets start at just $5 and can be purchased here.

FC CINCINNATI 2 GAME REPORT

FC Cincinnati 2 vs Toronto FC II

Date: September 1, 2024

Competition: MLS NEXT Pro

Venue: Scudamore Field

Kickoff: 8:03 p.m. ET

Weather: 79 degrees, clear

SCORING SUMMARY: 1-2-F

CIN: 0-0-0

TOR: 2-0-2

CIN - None

TOR - Julian Altobelli (Batiz) 4', Charlie Sharp (Staniland) 22'

LINEUPS

CIN: Hunter Morse, London Aghedo (Jesus Castellano 77'), Brian Schaefer, Gaël Gibert, Moises Tablante, Nico Benalcazar (C), Stiven Jimenez, Bret Halsey (Amir Daley 63'), Kenji Mboma Dem (Peter Mangione 77'), Ben Stitz (Yair Ramos 63'), Stefan Chirila (Yeiner Valoyes 89')

Substitutes not used: David Paz, Alejandro Guido, Juan Machado, Justin Hylton

Head Coach: Tyrone Marshall

TOR: Adisa De Rosario, Richard Chukwu (Lucas Olguin 46'), Ythallo, Adam Pearlman, Marko Stojadinovic, Jesus Batiz, Charlie Staniland, Mark Fisher (Andrei Dumitru 90'+2), Nathaniel Edwards (Theo Rigopoulos 79'), Julian Altobelli (C) (Hassan Ayari 81'), Charlie Sharp

Substitutes not used: Abe Rodriguez, Matthew Catavolo, Kundai Mawoko, Tyler Londono

Head Coach: Gianni Cimini

STATS SUMMARY: CIN/TOR

Shots: 8 / 7

Shots on Goal: 1 / 4

Saves: 2 / 1

Corner Kicks: 5 / 4

Fouls: 15 / 12

Offside: 1 / 2

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

TOR - Ythallo (Yellow Card) 16'

CIN - Stiven Jimenez (Yellow Card) 44'

CIN - Gaël Gibert (Red Card) 62'

CIN - Moises Tablante (Yellow Card) 66'

CIN - Yair Ramos (Yellow Card) 69'

TOR - Jesus Batiz (Yellow Card) 78'

TOR - Lucas Olguin (Yellow Card) 90'+4

OFFICIALS 

Referee: Joe Surgan

Ast. Referees: Justin Mack, Justin Norris

Fourth Official: Alex Adkins

