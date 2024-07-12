Inter Miami CF II Takes on Orlando City B at Osceola Heritage Park

July 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II is gearing up for more MLS NEXT Pro action as the boys travel away to take on Orlando City B. The game will be at Osceola Heritage Park on Sunday July 14, at 7 p.m. ET. Subscribe to MLS NEXT Pro Season Pass on Apple TV to tune in to the game.

Inter Miami CF II is looking to get back to winning ways, after Saturday's 2-2 draw to Chicago FC United at SeatGeek Stadium. The match featured goals from Santiago Morales and substitute Yuval Cohens equalizer towards the end of the match.

Inter Miami II currently stands at 22 points this season with a record of six wins, six losses and four draws so far this 2024 regular season. The Herons will take on Orlando City B for what will be the third matchup between the sides this 2024 MLS NEXT Pro regular season. Inter Miami II previously defeated Orlando City twice back in June in a 3-1 and 2-0 in April. In all, Inter Miami II has recorded two wins, four losses and two draws in away fixtures this regular season.

