LA Galaxy Sign Forward Ruben Ramos Jr. to Short-Term Agreement from Ventura County FC

July 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Ventura County FC News Release







LOS ANGELES - The LA Galaxy today announced that the club has signed forward Ruben Ramos Jr. to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC ahead of the 2024 MLS Regular Season match against FC Dallas on Saturday, July 13 (5:30 p.m. PT; MLS Season Pass on Apple TV).

Ramos Jr., 17, has seven goal contributions (5 goals, 2 assists) in 14 games played (14 starts) for Ventura County FC during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season. Ramos Jr. became the fourth-youngest player in team history to make his debut for the Galaxy, appearing as a second-half substitute against Sporting Kansas City on June 15, 2024. Notably, Ramos Jr. scored a hat-trick in the LA Galaxy Academy U-17's 4-1 win over Charlotte FC in the final of the 2024 U-17 MLS NEXT Cup at GEODIS Park on June 23, leading to a tournament championship for a second consecutive season. Additionally, Ramos Jr. was named to the 21-man roster for the U.S. U-20 Men's Youth National Team that will compete in the upcoming 2024 Concacaf Under-20 Championship in Celaya and Irapuato, Mexico, from July 18 - Aug. 4.

Per MLS rules, a club may sign a player from its MLS NEXT Pro team to a maximum of four Short-Term Agreements (up to four-day contracts) each season. An individual player may be included on up to four MLS league season match rosters each season, however, that player may appear in no more than two MLS regular-season matches. An individual player may appear in any number of non-league matches during the terms of his four Short-Term Loan Agreements.

Transaction: LA Galaxy sign Ruben Ramos Jr. to a Short-Term Agreement from MLS NEXT Pro affiliate Ventura County FC on July 12, 2024.

Ruben Ramos Jr.

Position: Forward

Height: 5-9

Weight: 155

Date Of Birth: Jan. 22, 2007

Age: 17

Birthplace: La Puente, Calif.

Last Club: Ventura County FC (MLS NEXT Pro)

Citizenship: USA

