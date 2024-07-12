FC Cincinnati 2 Travel to Canada for Second Showdown with Toronto FC II

July 12, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 head north of the border Sunday afternoon for the second time this season as the Orange and Blue face Toronto FC II at York Lions Stadium at 3 p.m. ET. The match will air live on MLSNEXTPro.com.

FC CINCINNATI 2 at TORONTO FC II - SUNDAY, JULY 14, 2024 - 3 P.M. ET - YORK LIONS STADIUM

Keep up with all things FC Cincinnati 2 @FCCincinnati2 on X, Instagram and Facebook.

FC CINCINNATI 2 NOTES

UNBEATEN IN FIVE - While FC Cincinnati 2's four-match win streak was snapped Sunday night in a 1-1 draw against New York City II, the Orange and Blue are unbeaten over their last five and have lost just once in their last 11 regular season matches.

AND SPEAKING OF THE SHOOTOUT - Last weekend's shootout was somewhat unfamiliar territory for the Orange and Blue. FC Cincinnati 2 have played in just two shootouts this season, the first coming on the opening day of the MLS NEXT Pro season against Chicago Fire FC II.

The Orange and Blue have converted on six of a possible eight extra time shootout attempts but are still in search of earning their first shootout win of the season.

TOUGH TO CRACK - The Orange and Blue continue to produce quality results on the back of strong defensive performances. FC Cincinnati 2 have allowed 18 goals through 16 matches this season, tied for the third fewest in MLSNP. The Orange and Blue's plus-11 goal differential is the fourth highest in the league.

Over their last five outings, FC Cincinnati 2 have allowed just three goals, an average of 0.6 goals per game, and held both Philadelphia Union II and New England Revolution II scoreless for two of the club's three season clean sheets.

AN AFTERNOON AFFAIR - Sunday's match will mark the fifth time this season that the Orange and Blue will kick off before 5 p.m. ET. FC Cincinnati 2 are 4-2-0 in afternoon matches and haven't dropped points during a daytime match since facing Toronto FC II on April 14.

FCC 2's last day match came against Columbus Crew 2, a 1-0 win for the Orange and Blue on May 12.

SCOUTING TORONTO FC II (5-7-3, 18 PTS., 11TH IN EASTERN CONFERENCE)

Toronto FC II prepare for their second match in five days when they host FC Cincinnati 2 at York Lions Stadium this Sunday. A 2-0 loss to Chicago Fire FC II midweek will have the Young Reds looking for a bounce back performance against the Orange and Blue, who they beat earlier this season.

Charlie Sharp, who was on the scoresheet for TFC II in April's 2-1 win against Cincinnati, leads the team with four goals. However, Sharp has appeared in just eight matches for the Young Reds this season and has just one goal in his last four league appearances.

Jesus Batiz and Julian Altobelli are the much more likely candidates to lead the Toronto forward line come Sunday. Behind Sharp, Batiz and Altobelli are Toronto's most dangerous attacking threats as the duo have combined for five goals and four assists, with Altobelli leading the team in shots (36).

And Toronto needs someone to step up in attack as they have scored just 18 goals in 15 matches, a goals per match average of 1.2. The Young Reds have been held scoreless in two of their last three and are tied for the second fewest goals scored this year.

Recent defensive form has also become a concern for the Canadian side. The Young Reds have allowed 18 goals in their last seven matches, including a 4-1 loss to Chicago and 4-0 loss to Philadelphia Union II, both of which came at home.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from July 12, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.