Inter Miami CF II: Season in Review

November 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

The 2024 MLS NEXT Pro season was the most successful campaign to date for Inter Miami CF II, with the Club showcasing its commitment to developing young talent, creating pathways for Academy players and achieving success on the pitch. Maintaining a largely unchanged roster from the previous year, the team demonstrated significant growth and consistency in head coach Federico Higuaín's second season in charge.

Below let's dive deep into Inter Miami CF II's historic 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign

Young Talent Development

Inter Miami CF II fielded one of the youngest rosters in the Eastern Conference, boasting an average age of just 20.3 years. This focus on youth illustrated the Club's dedication to developing emerging talent while also providing fans with a glimpse of the exciting prospects ahead as these players gain essential experience on the field.

Academy Representation

Of the 27-player roster, 18 came directly from the Academy, showcasing the Club's deep commitment to nurturing homegrown talent. Only nine players held MLS NEXT Pro contracts, emphasizing the significant involvement of Academy players within the squad. During the 2024 campaign, seven Academy players made their professional debuts, with standout performances from Alejandro Flores and Yuval Cohen, who signed amateur contracts.

Notably, several players were called up by the Club's First Team on short-term loan agreements throughout the season - midfielders Pep Casas, Ricardo Montenegro, and forward Ryan Carmichael. Casas made his First Team debut in the 75th minute of a fixture against the New York Red Bulls in MLS regular season action in March, marking an exciting milestone in his young career.

Proven Platform for First Team Players

Inter Miami CF II continued to support the progress of First Team players, as many of them used the Second Team to gain valuable minutes before contributing in MLS. Noah Allen, Leo Afonso, Yannick Bright, Benjamin Cremaschi, CJ Dos Santos, Ian Fray, Cole Jensen, Franco Negri, David Ruiz, Ryan Sailor, and Lawson Sunderland all featured in MLS Next Pro in 2024. Notably, Fray returned from his lengthy injury and played three matches with the Second Team to regain match fitness, and right after, the Coconut Creek native scored in back-to-back wins in his first two starts with the First Team. Additionally, Afonso and Bright, who were closely scouted and selected in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft by Inter Miami CF II head coach Higuaín and assistant coach Cristian 'Lobo' Ledesma, registered an unforgettable season for the First Team.

Leo Afonso: Inter Miami CF Academy, to MLS Superdraft 2024, to MLS NEXT Pro, to MLS

The Brazilian-American's promotion from Inter Miami CF II to the First Team exemplifies the critical role that the Second Team plays in player development within the club. Afonso is a former Inter Miami CF Academy player who was part of the Academy from 2019 to 2020. The attacker's path led him to the University of Virginia from 2020-2023, where he earned All-ACC (ACC Academic Honor Roll) honors and became a standout player, leading the team in goals and assists his senior year. After being selected in the second round (No. 32 overall) in the 2024 MLS SuperDraft, Afonso made his way to the top of the MLS NEXT Pro scoring charts, earning a call to the First Team.

After signing his First Team deal in April 2024, the Academy product scored in his first MLS start at Chase Stadium and went on to make key contributions throughout the season, including appearances in the Concacaf Champions Cup and a crucial last-minute match-winning goal at the Philadelphia Union that helped the team achieve its record-breaking Supporters' Shield-winning campaign.

Playoff-Clinching Season Highlights

The team's first-ever MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs-clinching campaign featured many highlights, finishing third in the Eastern Conference and sixth overall. Inter Miami II's 2024 MLS NEXT Pro campaign concluded with the squad clinching the Florida Southeast Division Conference title. Here were some key highlights that contributed to that achievement:

Aug. 7 presented a pivotal game for the boys as the away fixture vs. Carolina Core marked Inter Miami CF II's largest victory with the final scoreline being 1-5.

Ryan Carmichael has been nominated for MLS NEXT Pro's Goal of the Year award for his standout strike against Huntsville City FC back in September. Carmichael led Inter Miami CF II as the top scorer this season with nine goals.

As the Club reflects on the remarkable journey of the 2024 season, Inter Miami CF extends its heartfelt gratitude to the Second Team's dedicated coaching staff, players, technical staff and fans whose tireless effort has been instrumental to this year's success.

