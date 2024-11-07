First-Ever CFC Classic Takes Place on Sunday

November 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Chattanooga Football Club reacts after a goal

(Chattanooga FC)

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. - Chattanooga Football Club will be hosting the first-ever "CFC Classic" this Sunday, November 10, featuring some of the most iconic names in club history.

The event will take place at Baylor School's Soccer Stadium with gates opening at 12:00 p.m. and the game beginning at 1:00 p.m. The facility was recently named as a candidate to serve as a Team Base Camp for teams participating in the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

Players from past CFC squads will take the field to celebrate the club's rich and unique history.

"I'm really excited for multiple reasons," said former CFC captain Juan Hernandez. "It's really exciting that the club is doing this. It's going to bring back a lot of memories. I know a lot of past players are coming. It's going to be great to see people I haven't seen in awhile and play with them again in a CFC uniform. It's a dream come true again! Once you're doing, you want to do it again. Sometimes it's hard to let it go, but it's another event to look forward to, even though it's just once a year."

The following players are confirmed to be participating: Juan Hernandez, Zeca Ferraz, Luis Trude, Drew Courtney, Felipe Oliveira, Joao Costa, David Perez, Jon Finlay, Caroline Johnson, Summer Hernandez, Anna Land, David Koloko, Moises Drumond, Clayton Adams, Alec Redington, along with co-founders and members of the inaugural team, Thomas Clark and Sheldon Grizzle.

Hernandez emphasized the importance of the club to continue to celebrate and recognize its history.

"It's really important because everybody that's been here has given something to CFC and obviously CFC has given something to all of us as well. It's important to get together, recognize that and celebrate it. Everyone has a part in what CFC is becoming. Without those people, we wouldn't be here. It's really important that we all celebrate what has been and where we are going by doing things like this."

2024 CFC Women's captain Anna Land said: "With CFC's history of serving the community, this is a perfect event to be part of. An event like this demonstrates what CFC's culture is about so well. Looking forward to seeing past and present teammates and fans out there on Sunday!"

