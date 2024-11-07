Stefan Chirila, Juan Machado and Yair Ramos Called into Youth National Teams

November 7, 2024 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

FC Cincinnati 2 News Release







FC Cincinnati 2 forward Stefan Chirila, defender Juan Machado and midfielder Yair Ramos have been selected to represent their respective Youth National Teams during the upcoming November FIFA International Window, which will run from November 11-19.

Chirila will join the Romanian U18s from Nov. 10-18 for a week-long training camp to be held in Romania. Chirila will have the chance to feature in matches for the U18 side as the Romanians will face Slovakia in two friendlies to be held on November 16 and 18.

Machado and Ramos will participate in training sessions as the countries begin preparations for the 2025 Concacaf South American U20 Championship, set to be held in Arequipa, Peru beginning in late January. The competition will serve as a route for qualification into the 2025 FIFA U-20 World Cup.

It will be the second international call-up for each player this calendar year as Chirila represented the United States U18s in Japan in September. Machado was called into the U20 Colombian team in October, while Ramos joined the senior Venezuelan National Team for 2026 FIFA World Cup Qualifying matches during the same break.

The trio of Chirila, Machado and Ramos featured for FC Cincinnati 2 during the 2024 MLS NEXT Pro Regular Season, helping guide the Orange and Blue to the club's best season to date and reaching the MLS NEXT Pro Playoffs for the first time.

Chirila scored six goals in 19 regular season appearances and the team's first playoff goal against Crown Legacy FC. Machado made eight starts in ten appearances over the team's final 13 matches and played a role in five of the team's seven shutout performances. Ramos scored three goals in 21 appearances for the Orange and Blue.

For more information on the 2025 Concacaf South American U20 Championship, including schedules, rosters and results, visit concacaf.com.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from November 7, 2024

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.