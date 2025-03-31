Inter Miami CF II Gears up for U.S. Open Cup Second Round Fixture against Miami FC

March 31, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

After a thrilling 4-2 victory in the First Round of the U.S. Open Cup, Inter Miami CF II will host Miami FC for the Second Round of the competition on Tuesday, April 1 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Chase Stadium.

Tickets

Fans interested in securing tickets to watch Inter Miami CF II in action in the 2025 Lamar Hunt U.S. Open Cup can sign up to receive additional information.

Where to Watch

Click HERE to watch Inter Miami CF II in action for the 2025 U.S. Open Cup. Streaming will be available for fans to stream at U.S. Soccer's YouTube home.

Previous Meetings

This fixture will mark Inter Miami II's first encounter against Miami FC. Meanwhile, the USL Championship side is no stranger to visits to Chase Stadium, having faced the First Team during the Third Round of the competition in the 2022 and 2023 editions.

Scouting Report

Miami FC will face Inter Miami II after a 4-1 victory over Naples United FC in the First Round of the competition.

The opposition currently sits in the last place of the USL Championship Eastern Conference after losing the first four matches of their league campaign.

About the U.S. Open Cup

The 2025 edition of the U.S. Open Cup marks a significant milestone for Inter Miami CF II, as it joins the nation's oldest soccer tournament, a competition that dates back to 1913 and provides lower-division teams the opportunity to battle their way to face Major League Soccer opposition in later rounds. The annual tournament is open to professional and amateur clubs from across the U.S., offering a rare and exciting platform where lower-division teams can challenge top-tier opponents. The 110th edition of the U.S. Open Cup introduces a new format, increasing the number of MLS first teams from 8 to 16 and integrating 10 MLS NEXT Pro teams.

