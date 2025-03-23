Inter Miami CF II Triumphs 4-2 over Columbus Crew 2

March 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Inter Miami CF II News Release







Inter Miami CF II secured a 4-2 victory over Columbus Crew 2 this Sunday evening at Chase Stadium. The match saw a first-season start for newly signed Nicolas Almeida, along with a brace from Yuval Cohen and a goal from Idoh Zeltzer-Zubida.

Lineup Notes

The Herons' starting XI featured Matias Marin goal; Capitan Giovanni Ferraina, Tyler Hall, Almeida, and Samuel Basabe made up the back four; Bailey Sparks, Alejandro Flores De La Paz, Zeltzer-Zubida, and Ricardo Montenegro in midfield; and forwards Mateo Saja and Cohen led the team's attack.

Match Action

Inter Miami CF II fell behind early as Columbus' Nicolas Rincon struck in the 3rd minute, putting the visitors ahead 1-0 delivering a curved ball into the box to set up the opener. Miami remained composed, pressing forward in search of an equalizer. Their persistence paid off in the 40th minute when Columbus conceded an own goal, shifting the momentum in Miami's favor. Just before halftime, Cohen capitalized with a stunning strike, sending the hosts into the break with a 2-1 lead.

Early in the second half, the visitors leveled the match at 2-2 with a penalty kick from Chase Adams. However, the Herons wasted no time in responding, as Zubida restored Miami's lead in the 66th minute with a brilliant strike from outside the box, curling the ball into the back of the net to make it 3-2.

With momentum on their side, Miami pressed high and dominated the midfield, while Marin made several crucial, game-changing saves. To seal the win, second-half substitute Diego Rey, making his match debut, played a pivotal role in setting up Cohen, who completed his brace in the 85th minute, extending Miami's lead to 4-2.

The boys sealed the victory, with the final score remaining 4-2.

U.S. Open Cup Next Up

Inter Miami II's U.S. Open Cup Second Round match is set for April 1 against Miami FC at Chase Stadium, kicking off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

• Discuss this story on the MLS NEXT Pro message board...





MLS NEXT Pro Stories from March 23, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.