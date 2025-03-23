Colorado Rapids 2 to Face Rocky Mountain Rival Real Monarchs

March 23, 2025 - MLS NEXT Pro (MLS NEXT Pro)

Colorado Rapids 2 are set to face their Rocky Mountain rivals Real Monarchs in the team's second match of the 2025 MLS NEXT Pro season on Sunday night. Kickoff at America First Field is set for 6:00 p.m. MT with coverage available on Apple TV with MLS Season Pass.

In week one, the team faced off against Western Conference rivals Austin FC II in a grueling match that saw the Rapids fall 4-2 at Parmer Field. The highlight of the match was Rapids Academy forward Colton Swan. Swan bagged the first two goals of the season for Rapids 2, scoring a brace with goals in the 73rd and 75th minutes of the match. Swan's back-to-back goals marked the fastest brace ever scored in an opening match in league history.

Fellow Academy player Noah Strellnauer grabbed his first assist of the season while SuperDraft pick Sydney Wathuta added the second of the night and the first of his professional career.

Heading into the upcoming match, Rapids 2 will shift its focus to continuing the team's 3-2-0 winning record against Real Monarchs. Over three seasons of play, the Rapids have come out victorious on three occasions in this rivalry series. The one and only time the two sides faced off in 2024, the Monarchs came out on top in a 1-2 win at DICK'S Sporting Goods Park. Rapids Academy's Rogelio Garcia was the lone goal scorer of that match, adding his third goal in three consecutive matches to add to cap off his 2024 goal tally.

Real Monarchs has started the 2025 season on a positive note with a 3-2 win over Portland Timbers 2. Forward Aiden Hezarkhani recorded a brace on the night, including the game-winning goal in the 78th minute. In addition, Hezarkhani added an assist on Owen Anderson's 35th minute goal.

